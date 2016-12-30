Home
Tim Delaney photo Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke presents Sheriff Robert Bolcik with a certificate of appreciation for his 25 years of service to Refugio County. Bolcik was unseated as sheriff in the November election.
Court bids farewell to two officials
REFUGIO – The Refugio County Commissioners Court said goodbye to a couple of the county's top off...
by
Tim Delaney
Entertainment/ Society
Dunn receives recognition a...
1 month ago
Obits
Billie Jean "Jenna" Borden
Billie Jean "Jenna" Borden, 87, of Woodsboro, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Mrs. Borden was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Tuleta to Ora May (Morrell) and Amos Walter Cox. She was preceded in death by her p...
Otto Ernest Hilbrich Jr.
Otto Ernest Hilbrich Jr., 83, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at Gentiva Hospice in San Antonio. Mr. Hilbrich was born Feb. 23, 1933, to Otto Ernest Hilbrich Sr. and Oneita Beatrice (Day) Hilbrich in L...
Lacey Denise Sanders
Lacey Denise Sanders, 22, of Refugio, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Miss Sanders was born Dec. 2, 1994, in Victoria. A 2013 graduate of Refugio High School, she was a member of the Refugio Bobcat v...
Dixie Marie Elrod
Dixie Marie Elrod, 90, of Refugio, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Mrs. Elrod was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Camden, Mississippi, to Kitty and Richard Cauthen. She graduated from Velma Jackson High Schoo...
Top Area News
Court bids farewell to two officials
by
Tim Delaney
REFUGIO – The Refugio County Commissioners Court said goodbye to a ...
Twelve state champions crowned at Jerry's World
By Michael S. McCracken Countywide editor ARLINGTON – A total of 12...
Woodsboro varsity basketball holds 7-7 record
WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Eagle varsity basketball team hosted the ...
Bobcats snag 3rd state championship in nail biter
by
Billy Swinney Special to the County Press
ARLINGTON – For fans who were present for the 2011 state game and t...
Woodsboro Elementary students perform show for community
WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Elementary School performed its annual Ch...
Refugio woman dies in rollover
by
Tim Delaney
REFUGIO COUNTY – A 22-year-old Refugio woman died in a one-vehicle ...
Police arrest Refugio man again
by
Tim Delaney
REFUGIO – Joseph Perez, of Refugio, was arrested and charged with b...
Refugio Bobcats put down Crawford Pirates to claim state title
by
Tim Delaney
REFUGIO – Although a week has passed, victory at state remains fres...
Stocking the Stuffers: Hundreds of youths receiving toys this year thanks to volunteers
by
Jason Collins
For many, Monday was a blessing as they looked through the toys. Cl...
All-State
Woodsboro Lady Eagle Rachel Blaschke was named to the Texas Girls C...
Veterans Memorial Controversy Reveals An Abundance of Memorials in Beeville [Posted 12 April 2016]
Riding and Rides at the Refugio County Fair [Posted 28 March 2016]
County Fair Opens With Parade Led by Honor Guard [Posted 23 March 2016]
COUNTY OF GOLIAD NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given that the ...
in South Texas
COUNTY OF GOLIADNOTICE TO BIDDERSNotice is hereby given that the Commissioners Court of Goliad County, Texas will receive sealed bids addressed to Larry Zermeno, County Auditor, at P.O. Box 526 or ...
COUNTY OF GOLIAD NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given that the ...
in South Texas
COUNTY OF GOLIADNOTICE TO BIDDERSNotice is hereby given that the Commissioners Court of Goliad County, Texas will receive sealed bids addressed to Larry Zermeno, County Auditor, at P.O. Box 526 or ...
IN THE MATTER OF: Joseph Allen Ingram DOB 05/30/2005 TAKE NOTICE: A...
in South Texas
IN THE MATTER OF:Joseph Allen IngramDOB 05/30/2005TAKE NOTICE:A petition has been filed with this court regarding the following minor(s): Joseph Allen Ingram who was born on 05/30/2005 at Spohn Mem...
Woodsboro Independent School District BID NOTICE The Board of Educa...
in South Texas
Woodsboro Independent School DistrictBID NOTICEThe Board of Education of Woodsboro Independent School District is now accepting bids from Contractors for the demolition of the district s old junior...
FOUND a mottled face Cow and Calf
in South Texas
FOUND a mottled face Cow and Calf. Call (361)526-4042.
0.98 ACRE on 4321 Kestrel Lane
in South Texas
0.98 ACRE on 4321 Kestrel Lane. Outskirts of Portland but still in the city limit. $90,000. Contact Tony Reyes, 361- 816-2560.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY TREASURER S OFFICE seeks to fill a Full Time Te...
in South Texas
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY TREASURER S OFFICE seeks to fill a Full Time Temporary Clerk position beginning January 16, 2017. Position will become Full Time Regular February 1, 2017. Accounting, payroll, b...
