Tim Delaney photo Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke presents Sheriff Robert Bolcik with a certificate of appreciation for his 25 years of service to Refugio County. Bolcik was unseated as sheriff in the November election.
Court bids farewell to two officials
REFUGIO – The Refugio County Commissioners Court said goodbye to a couple of the county’s top off...
Billie Jean “Jenna” Borden
Billie Jean “Jenna” Borden, 87, of Woodsboro, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Mrs. Borden was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Tuleta to Ora May (Morrell) and Amos Walter Cox. She was preceded in death by her p...
Otto Ernest Hilbrich Jr.
Otto Ernest Hilbrich Jr., 83, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at Gentiva Hospice in San Antonio. Mr. Hilbrich was born Feb. 23, 1933, to Otto Ernest Hilbrich Sr. and Oneita Beatrice (Day) Hilbrich in L...
Lacey Denise Sanders
Lacey Denise Sanders, 22, of Refugio, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Miss Sanders was born Dec. 2, 1994, in Victoria. A 2013 graduate of Refugio High School, she was a member of the Refugio Bobcat v...
Dixie Marie Elrod
Dixie Marie Elrod, 90, of Refugio, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Mrs. Elrod was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Camden, Mississippi, to Kitty and Richard Cauthen. She graduated from Velma Jackson High Schoo...
Top Area News

by Tim Delaney
REFUGIO – The Refugio County Commissioners Court said goodbye to a ...
By Michael S. McCracken Countywide editor ARLINGTON – A total of 12...
WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Eagle varsity basketball team hosted the ...
by Billy Swinney Special to the County Press
ARLINGTON – For fans who were present for the 2011 state game and t...
WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Elementary School performed its annual Ch...
by Tim Delaney
REFUGIO COUNTY – A 22-year-old Refugio woman died in a one-vehicle ...
by Tim Delaney
REFUGIO – Joseph Perez, of Refugio, was arrested and charged with b...
by Tim Delaney
REFUGIO – Although a week has passed, victory at state remains fres...
by Jason Collins
For many, Monday was a blessing as they looked through the toys. Cl...
Woodsboro Lady Eagle Rachel Blaschke was named to the Texas Girls C...
