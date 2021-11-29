While on her visit to Kenya, Katrina Green ran across a blind single mother of two named Mary who was living all by herself in a home provided by Open Door Ministries, which provides homes for women who have had unplanned pregnancies. In Kenya, these women are shunned and left to fend for themselves.
Mary was even offered help to care for her children, but she said she was doing fine on her own.
“She cares for them exceptionally well,” Green said. “It’s amazing what she does 100% blind and so independent.”
The one thing Mary did want was to read the Bible. Once Green learned about this she was quickly Googling a braille version, then found out they cost $390. She figured she could just come back and do some more fundraising.
“We have an amazing admin assistant here named Judy Treviño,” Green added. “She’s just amazing.
“She found this organization called the Braille Bibles International and they have provided the Braille Bible for Mary – for free.”
While most Bibles can be easily carried, some even fit in a pant pocket, the braille version is massive and takes up 20 cardboard boxes.
But thanks to the hard work of Treviño, by the time this article is printed, Mary will have the Bible in her hands.
“I hope people will have a heart and support Braille Bibles International,” Green said. “They’re doing great work.”
