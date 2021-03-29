Vinson, Bauer to wed in August

Loring Vinson is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Katie Schlabs to Walker Bauer, son of Boyd and Starr Bauer of Beeville.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Texas Christian University School of Nursing and is currently working in San Antonio at University Hospital in the Emergency Department.
The prospective groom is a graduate of Texas Christian University. He is currently attending St. Mary’s School of Law in San Antonio. He has accepted a position at Porter, Rogers, Dahlman & Gordon as a litigation associate in San Antonio.
The wedding will be in Fort Worth on Aug. 28.
