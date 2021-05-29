Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests from April 29 through May 5.
• Roland Arzola, 44, of Beeville was arrested May 1 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Alcia Ontiveros, 22, of Alice was arrested May 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Timothy Villarreal, 30, of George West was arrested May 2 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Christian Hart, 27, of Three Rivers was arrested May 2 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Gary Powers, 35, of Belleville, Illinois was arrested May 2 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Mary Castor, 48, of George West was arrested May 2 on a charge of possession of controlled substance.
• Marvin Flores-Ramirez, 39, of Houston was arrested May 4 on charges of no drivers license and no proof of financial responsibility.
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests from May 6 through May 12.
• Vanessa Mancha, 22, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested May 6 on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
• Priscilla Malacara, 18, of Laredo was arrested May 8 on charges of two counts of smuggling of persons.
• Mateo Hilario, 18, of Mexico was arrested May 9 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Luis Felis Munos Jr., 32, of Pawnee was arrested May 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Curtis Drennon, 50, of San Antonio was arrested May 10 on charges of assault on a peace officer, driving while intoxicated third or more offense, resisting arrest search or transport, and possession of marijuana.
• Chantell Ruiz, 27, of Spring was arrested May 12 on charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Irasma Escamilla, 31, of Houston was arrested May 12 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Norma Gonzalez, 34, of Houston was arrested May 12 on a charge of abandoning/endangering of a child imminent danger.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.