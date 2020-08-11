BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, there were 577 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 among county residents, with 63 additional cases being reported Aug. 10. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 681 active cases, 383 recovered cases and a total of 1,089 cases among residents and Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates since tracking began. Eleven cases have resulted in a fatality.
As of 10 a.m. Aug. 10, there were 22 patients hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with 18 of them being Bee County residents. Four patients are TDCJ inmates. One patient was on a ventilator.
