BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, there were 489 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 among county residents, with 16 new cases being reported Aug. 5. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 439 active cases, 221 recovered cases and a total of 696 cases among residents and Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates since tracking began. Nine cases have resulted in a fatality.
Also as of Wednesday, there were 28 patients hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with 20 of them being Bee County residents. There also are five TDCJ inmates and one federal inmate.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226. https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/