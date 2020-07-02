BEEVILLE – Six more Bee County residents are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Among the cases confirmed July 1 were:
• Female, teens
• Female, 40s
• Female, teens
• Male, 30s
• Male 20s
• Male, 60s
As of today, Bee County has reported 33 cases of the novel coronavirus. This does not include cases from within the county’s three Texas Department of Crininal Justice prisons.
Officials remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts over the July 4 holiday weekend and to wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.