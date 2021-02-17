Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville prepares to administer second doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Bee County next week

Because of the continued wintry weather conditions across the region and state, Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville’s plan to host a second-dose COVID-19 vaccination administration this week is postponed. The recent inclement weather across the State of Texas has led to shipping delays of vaccine allocations. As a result, the shipment expected at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville this week has not yet arrived. However, hospital staff are hopeful that doses will arrive in time to resume vaccine administration early next week.
Pending the arrival of the allotment, vaccines will now be administered on a first come, first served basis on Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, starting at 9 a.m. Both events will be on hospital grounds, via a drive-thru process. These second-dose vaccinations are for people who received their first doses at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. People will be asked to present their CDC vaccination record cards upon entry for verification.
Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of hospital associates and community residents alike:
• Remain in your vehicle at all times;
• wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine, and;
• wear your mask.
First dose Pfizer vaccines are expected to be available by appointment only soon. Appointment lines will open once the vaccine allotment is received.
Learn more about Christus COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.