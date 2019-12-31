Connie Sue (Chandler) Sugarek, passed away peacefully at her home in the Olmos Community on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was 71.
Connie was born in Beeville, Texas, to Grady and Willa Mae (Atkinson) Chandler on July 5, 1948. She married Steve Sugarek in Beeville on August 29, 1992. They lived in the Olmos Community the past 27 years. She was a housewife.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Willa Mae Chandler.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Steve Sugarek; her children, Chris (Rosalie) Chandler, Michelle (Scott) Moore, Charles Denton and Stefanie (Reyes) Martinez; her brother, Grady (Elaine) Chandler; two sisters, PK (Joseph) Fletcher and Roxanne Diaz; eight grandchildren; and five nieces and their children.
Connie cherished her family and they loved and adored her and she will be missed every day.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Altus Hospice for the support and care they gave Connie and her family.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home; Beeville