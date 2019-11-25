Jose Moya Ramirez, age 88 of Beeville passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in San Antonio.
Mr. Ramirez was born in Beeville on June 14, 1931 to Juan & Trinidad (Moya) Ramirez. He retired after working many years with the Texas State Highway Department. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Elida G. Ramirez, two sons; Joe G.”Coche” Ramirez, Ricardo Ramirez, grandson; Justin Eric Oshel, four brothers, and three sisters. Survivors include one son; Adan (Rosa) Ramirez of San Antonio, three daughters; Elsa Ramirez of Beeville, Roxanne (Ruben) Camareno of Round Rock, JoAnn Cantu of Corpus Christi, 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26th from 5:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7:00p.m. Funeral mass will be at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00a.m. with Father Jacob, officiating. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Active Pallbearers: Ruben Camareno, Ruben Anthony Camareno, Damaso Cantu, Ryan Camareno, Higinio Casarez, and Rick Ramirez.
Honorary Pallbearers (grandchildren): Bryanna Camareno, Audrey Camareno, Christian Flores, Sebastian Flores, Alexis Cantu, Alissa Cantu, Aliana Cantu, Alejandra Cantu, Markus Cisneros, Xavier Oshel, Monica Gaona, Adan Ramirez Jr., Joe Ramirez, Leroy Ramirez, Eric Ramirez, Amanda Garcia, Christopher Ramirez, Rick Ramirez, and Gabriella Ramirez.
Special thanks to Dr. Chand & Staff of Victoria, Dr. Kan & Staff of US Renal Care Beeville Dialysis, Beeville Angel Care, and University Hospital Physicians & Nurses of San Antonio.
