The same state agency that just three years ago called for Coastal Bend College to refund nearly $450,000 for improper handling of grant money gave the college a glowing report on its most recent visit to the campus, according to President Justin Hoggard.
Hoggard, at the May 16 meeting of the college’s board of trustees, presented a report about the visit from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
“Among many of the comments that were made was, one, it was like we did a 180 degree turnaround,” Hoggard told the trustees, including Jeff Massengill, who won reelection to the board earlier this month and was sworn in during a special meeting before the regular meeting when Hoggard presented his report.
“It was like an about-face,” Hoggard continued. “From the environment, to the people, the mood, as well as the effort, the attention to detail, and the attempts to do everything right.”He said the THECB recommended two changes to college policy regarding asset management and record-keeping, which he acknowledged in a letter back to the THECB had been discussed with college personnel and would be remedied.
The THECB’s visit, Hoggard said, was for a compliance monitoring review as a result of a complaint made to the board, but did not address who made the complaint or what was contained in the complaint.
According to the THECB’s report, the review “was conducted in response to a verbal complaint regarding the possible misuse and poor accountability for equipment purchased by CBC.”
The final report from the THECB read in part that the college “substantially complied with relevant Carl D. Perkins (Perkins) grant rules and regulations regarding capital asset and equipment transactions according to the Uniform Grant Guidance found in Title 2, Subtitle A, Chapter II, Part 200, Subpart E.”
In late 2018 and then again in early 2019, the THECB called for the repayment of a total of $442,789.84 which had been received through the Nursing Shortage Reduction Program Grant and the Carl D. Perkins Grant.
THECB auditor Mark Poehl, during his presentation of his investigation into the college’s practices at that time, detailed numerous difficulties he had in conducting the investigation, including employees expressing fear of losing their jobs if they participated in the investigation or shared information.
“I have never experienced a situation where employees would not even meet with us on campus and insisted on meeting with us at some off-campus location and even then expressed they were terrified there would be negative repercussions for sharing information and sharing concerns,” Poehl told the college trustees when he was presenting his report in April 2019.
Compliance specialists Bobby Lane and Elizabeth Steele performed the THECB’s latest review with Poehl signing off on the report that was presented to Hoggard May 12.
Hoggard said in addition to the compliments received from the THECB investigators, the college was also awarded additional funds from the Perkins Grant, which he said takes the college’s funding to nearly $500,000 for that particular grant.
“I am very pleased to report to the board that we had a heck of a report and (the THECB) is happy,” Hoggard said.
Later in the meeting, after a more than hour and half-long executive session, the board approved a motion from Velma Elizalde that was seconded by Massengill – the only verbal action he took during the entire meeting – to keep Victor Gomez as the board chairman, Eloy Rodriguez as the vice chairman and Carroll Lohse as the secretary.
Gomez, who was also sworn in during the special meeting prior to the regular meeting, was reelected to the board over Sid Arismendez, who had vacated another seat on the board specifically so he could run against Gomez.
Massengill won the election for the seat vacated by Arismendez.
Jerry Sanchez and Elizalde were also sworn in during the special meeting. They had been appointed to fill vacant seats previously and ran unopposed to formally win the seats.
In other action, the trustees:
• Heard a report from Hoggard on recent activities at the college;
• Heard a report from J.C. Colmenero on the status of several construction projects;
• Accepted the annual financial report from fiscal year 2021;
• Approved a change to the college policy regarding investment policies and strategies;
• Approved the purchase of a management software for $47,500;
• Approved the purchase of specialized student desks for the nursing program in the amount of $107,850;
• Approved the purchase of computer hardware for the nursing program in the amount of $196,165.75;
• Approved two board policy amendments relating to the designation of the college’s Title IX coordinator;
• Removed Arismendez as the college’s representative to the Bee Development Authority and nominated Mercy Flynn to be the new representative;
• Approved a contract with Great Western Dining Service as well as a price increase for dining services.
