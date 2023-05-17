Coastal Bend Community Foundation 2023 Annual Grants online application is now open.
Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) announces its 2023 Annual Grants online application. Coastal Bend nonprofits can apply by visiting the foundation’s website at www.cbcfoundation.org and selecting “Grant Application” from the “Grants” dropdown menu.
Online applications will be accepted until June 15 at 11:59pm (CST).
This year the Annual Grants program will award up to $450,000 to nonprofits serving the Foundation’s unrestricted seven-county service area of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio. Grants up to $10,000 for general operations of nonprofits are allowed. Grants that are $10,001 up to $25,000 must be program or project specific.
For more information about Annual Grants, please visit our website at www.cbcfoundation.org.