During the last City Council meeting, it was made known that the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library needed more funding from its different funding sources, something Beeville could contribute to. The library put together a budget and is now asking the city for a budget of $20,000. Mayor Brian Watson stated his desire to bring the budget up to $50,000. The total proposed budget for contributions and gratuities, which the library falls under is $95,000. From that budget, $50,000 is now allocated to the library. There will be one last agenda item for final approval on the disbursement of funds.
In other business, the City Council discussed and took action on the following items:
• Made a proclamation celebrating HALO-Flight’s 35th anniversary.
• Accepted a donation of a Little Library at Klipstein Park from Dara Carillo.
• Gave a temporary TABC to allow 5D Steakhouse and 5D Travelin’ Tavern to sell mixed beverages, beer and wine at the Western Week Street Dance on Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
• Accepted a quarterly report from the Bee County Chamber of Commerce.
• Accepted a donation of park benches for Klipstein Park from the Beeville Lion’s Club.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing rates for water and wastewater services provided by the city. It was made clear that these rates are to cover the cost of water that the city is paying. The money is not designed to be used for the general fund.
• Raised the basic life insurance amount through Blue Cross Blue Shield to $50,000.
• Adopted fiscal year budget 2022-2023.
• Established the 2022 ad valorem property tax rate for the levying and collecting of taxes for the use and support of the municipal government of the city of Beeville and to provide interest and sinking funds for fiscal year 2022-2023.
• Created a clubhouse manager position at the John C. Beasley Golf Course.
• Took part in a participation agreement for the Hazard Mitigation Action Plan program.
• Approved a request for financial assistance from the Hotel/Motel Tax fund to assist the Texas Mile Top Speed Motorsports event scheduled on Oct. 28 through 30. $35,000 was allocated.
• Tabled discussion on the appointing and re-appointment of members to the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation.
• Authorized city staff to issue a request for proposals for administrative services for the community development block grant regional COG method of distribution administered through the Texas General Land Office for the city of Beeville.
• Authorized city staff to issue a request for qualifications engineering services for the community development block grant regional COG method of distribution administered through the TExas General Land Office for the city of Beeville.
• Tabled action on a potential real estate acquisition discussed during a closed executive session.
