The VFW Post 9170 has announced their 9/11 Mile March and Memorial Event to be held Saturday, Sept. 11.
The march and memorial event is in recognition of the 2,977 fatalities and 25,000 casualties resulting from the 9/11 attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and United Flight 93, and the first responders (law enforcement, fire services, and EMS Services) who responded.
Participants will step off from the downtown depot pavilion on the 9/11 mile march around and through the city of Beeville at 7:30 a.m. Those who wish to join are cordially invited to participate. Post 9170 members plan to have a 75# set of Turn-Out Gear they will be wearing and sharing (with change-outs between volunteer participants each mile) for the length of the march. The march will conclude back at the depot pavilion.
Throughout the morning, corresponding with the times of the Twin Tower strikes, the Pentagon strike and the Flight #93 impact, the Beeville City emergency response siren will sound to commemorate those events.
Immediately following the March, at approximately 1100 hours, the memorial ceremony will begin with a flag ceremony, an invocation and guest speakers. There will also be static displays in the pavilion parking lot for the benefit of the Beeville residents who choose to come out to see the memorial event.
Post meetings are held monthly at the Post Hall, every second Thursday at 7 p.m.
Information submitted by VFW Post 9170