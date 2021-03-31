Each year the First Baptist Church School participates in the Kids Heart Challenge program. It is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association that not only raises money for heart research but also makes the students aware of how to live a healthy life.
This year the fundraising goal for the school was $5,000. Within that total were three different goals. Level 1 included an extra recess for the younger students and the ability to drop any low grade for the students in grades 1-6. The entire school must reach $1,000 in order for level one to be realized.
Level 2 was set at $2,700. After this goal was met by the entire school, everyone would participate in an ice cream party.
Level 3 was set at $5,000. This goal included everything in level 1 and level 2 as well as Coach J.R. Martinez getting pie in the face by the entire student body and Chuck Knowlton, the school director, getting his hair shaved off. Also, attached to this goal were jump rope totals that each grade level would have to meet. School-wide, the jump rope totals were near 8,000 repetitions.
After two weeks of fundraising and jumping rope, the students surpassed both of the goals that were set for this event. On Friday, March 12, the teaching staff wore rainbow-colored clown wigs, Coach Martinez got more than 50 pies thrown in his face, and Knowlton has a lot less hair after the students, along with help from teacher Zan Jemison, sheared him completely bald headed.
“The staff at the First Baptist Church School are very proud of our students and their abilities to go beyond what we asked them to do,” said Knowlton. “Our students were able to look outside of their small worlds and see a greater picture of how the love of Jesus is shown to others through some hard work and dedication.
Enrollment in the upcoming school year is currently open to anyone. There is limited capacity in the classes, and they operate on a first come, first serve basis. To find out more, contact Melinda Perez or Chuck Knowlton at the office of First Baptist Church. The phone number is 358-4161. Soli Deo Gloria.
Submitted by First Baptist Church School