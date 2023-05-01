Artist, announcer and a devoted family man, Daniel Adamez’s life was one well-lived, whose passing was mourned by a community forever grateful for his contribution.
“My husband left a beautiful legacy behind, that I know our future grandkids are going to look back at,” Erica Adamez said of her late husband. “He taught me a lesson and I hope he taught our children a lesson, which is that what you do with the time (you have), while you’re here, it really speaks volumes to the person you were.”
Adamez was well known as a radio personality on Kicker106, as well as a dedicated sports announcer for Beeville Trojan sports. His iconic voice was heard across the region and he was recognized in 2020, his last year on the air, as Texas Regional Radio Report’s Small Market Radio Personality of 2020.
“Sometimes you can be in a certain business that’s not your niche, this was his niche,” Alan Pilgrim, owner of Kicker106, told the Bee-Picayune. “He had that radio voice. He had a deal to come on with the background music … he was called Big Dan, the Texas Superman.”
Alongside his talent for radio was Adamez’ inexhaustible love for local sports.
“Daniel “Big Dan” Adamez, my Beeville hometown family friend,” Alan Burkett, head softball coach for A.C. Jones High School, said in a statement. “He bled Trojan Orange and White and always wanted to recognize the Lady Trojans every chance he got. When we made the run to state in 2017 and 2018, he hosted interviews with all players on the team before we departed for the State Tourney. He did what was best for our community and sports. Rest well, friend, we love ya.”
Even when health problems kept him from his usual radio and commentating jobs, Adamez continued to be there for his family.
“He was just good at what he did,” Pilgrim said. “The thing that sticks out to me is that his kids meant everything to him. That’s a real positive, especially when the world we live in today, it’s off the track on a lot of things, but he was really close to his kids. He tried to do all he could, tried to be at all of their games, even when he was sick. He’d go through dialysis and all that kind of stuff he’d still make a point of trying to be at all of their games.”
It was his dedication to family which first stuck out to Erica, and it formed the foundation of what would become their relationship and then marriage of over 14 years.
“I was a single mom, he was the first guy that wanted to take the kids on a date with me … that really made an impression on me, because he was interested in getting to know them as well,” Erica said. “We started dating, he coached my daughter in T-ball, I didn’t know anything about T-ball and softball. He was a very involved parent and he wanted them to join activities like softball … he coached our son in tackle football … he coached our daughter in softball, he’s just been a very devoted father. He’s a very big family guy, it’s always been about the kids and what makes them happy.”
The Life of the Party
Adamez loved his community, and that love extended to everything he did. From cheering on local sports teams to bringing down the house as a DJ for parties, weddings, fiestas and quinceaneras, Adamez’s legacy is defined by his larger-than-life personality.
“He’s very outgoing,” Erica said. “We are complete opposites, he’s … the life of the party, he makes you laugh, he just has a very big personality.”
Erica said that to be recognized for his radio career was a momentous accomplishment for him.
“It was extremely important,” Erica said. “He loved that, he was very emotional about it, he poured himself into his work. He was also a private DJ on the weekends, he’s known for DJing quinceaneras and wedding parties … he just cared a lot about the work he did.”
Not just a personal accomplishment, the Texas Regional Radio Report award demonstrated just how big his impact was to the state as a whole.
“To have that? (It means) you’re somebody in Texas,” Pilgrim said. “If you’re from Texas, we’re the best state in the world.”
Pilgrim noted that beyond the local community, musicians and performers who Adamez had interviewed on the radio mourned his passing. Many now-big names had passed through his studio, including Robert Ray, who did his first radio interview on Adamez’s program.
For all the work, events, games and parties that Adamez brightened by his presence, always was his dedication squarely focused on the most important thing to him: his family. When illness finally took him away from his work, despite every hardship, he remained steadfast to his wife and especially his children, whom he had encouraged to join in the very same sports and events he loved so dearly.
“I just find comfort in the fact that he’s no longer suffering, even though he never complained. Even until his very last breath, on the day he passed away, we were watching our daughter practice softball,” Erica said. “So I find comfort in that he was doing what he loved to do.”
Adamez’s passing was recognized by BISD’s superintendent, Travis Fanning, in a statement:
“His love for his Trojans and the efforts and successes of our students as they donned the orange and white will always be remembered. He supported our students with his shared stories, amplifying their achievements, and celebrating their accomplishments and successes. #OnceATrojanAlwaysATrojan.”
Adamez leaves behind five children and a grandchild: Mackenzie Alvarado, Maylene Alvarado, Danyelle Adamez, Daniel (D.J.) Adamez Jr., Danica Adamez and granddaughter Azariella Tapia. Funeral services were held on April 22.