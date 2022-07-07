Members of the A.C. Jones High School choir and band got to experience a different culture without leaving the U.S.
These students just recently returned from a trip to Hawaii. Students had been preparing for their Hawaii trip since the summer of 2021 after a trip to Disney World.
Students had to raise funds to be able to go on the trip. In total, 28 choir students and 13 band students went on the trip.
According to Cesar Galaviz, the high school choir director, he wanted the kids to have an opportunity to visit a state that is oftentimes one of the hardest to go to.
“I also wanted to give them an awesome educational trip for them so they can have a good time and see other things,” said Galaviz. “I planned with a company so they could have an opportunity to perform at Pearl Harbor, so we were able to make that happen.”
Galaviz said that the students sang songs at Pearl Harbor, including the Star Spangled Banner and other songs in memory of the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941.
The students played publicly at Pearl Harbor. Those present on the base were able to listen to the students play without purchasing a ticket.
Afterwards, the students were able to board the USS Missouri and see where the signatures that ended World War II were signed.
Students also visited the USS Arizona War Memorial along with Waikiki Beach and Diamondhead Hike in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Kinlee Ramon and Layla Ramon were two choir students who went on the trip.
Both Kinlee and Layla enjoyed being able to sing at Pearl Harbor. Kinlee, a graduate of A.C. Jones High School, appreciated the experience at Pearl Harbor, noting that they touched the hearts of some of the sailors and workers at Pearl Harbor.
“I think it was a really cool experience for us to be able to go there and experience Hawaii,” said Layla. “... We also learned some responsibility, having to go by ourselves without our parents or anything.”
Kinlee and Layla both had their favorite parts of the trip. Kinlee felt that being able to share the experience with fellow choir and bandmates was the highlight of her trip.
Layla enjoyed hiking and seeing the change of scenery, noting that the entire environment was much different from South Texas.
“The main thing I want them to see is that there’s so much out there as well,” said Galaviz. “I want them to take these awesome trips as a motivation to want more in life and for them to have a good and successful career so that they can continue to explore this after high school.
“... It teaches them to work and to sacrifice some things to do things like this. As they grow older, if they want this type of lifestyle as well, they need to be financially secure so I want them to use this as a motivation for them to have a good career so they can continue to travel and explore the world and live life to the fullest.”
Kinlee appreciated being able to make these new experiences, enjoying taking responsibility for her part in the trip.
Layla enjoyed being able to take a moment to just take in the new environment.
“If you just take a moment to take everything in, it’s just really pretty,” said Layla. “I have more of a sense of understanding as I come back.”
Both Kinlee and Layla thanked the school and Galaviz, as well as those who helped them fundraise.
“They made the trip possible,” said Layla.
Galaviz has no concrete plans for next year’s trip, however he does have some ideas, he said.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•