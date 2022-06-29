The A.C. Jones Mini Cheer Camp is making a return this August. The camp, which serves as a fundraiser for the A.C. Jones cheer team, will take place from Aug. 11-13 and will be open to campers, ages 5 to 14.
“We break up the groups depending on the age groups that we have and we teach the girls the different stances, the different cheers and they also do some stunting with them based off of their abilities and age,” said Alma Flores, the cheer coach for the A.C. Jones varsity cheer squad.
The camp will be entirely run by members of the cheer squad.
According to Flores, she spent the last couple of months training her cheer captains as leaders.
“Being a cheerleader is more than just putting on a cute outfit and smiling,” said Flores. “Part of being a cheerleader is being a leader. What I have done is I have given the girls their tools to actually be able to create everything.”
The children will be divided based on specialties. Their instructor will be a member of the cheer squad who specializes in those skills.
Flores said that there will be no cap on the number of students who can sign up for camp.
“I will take registration up until the first day of the first time,” said Flores. “... I do have 21 squad members and one mascot. ... I have an amazing group of cheer moms who are phenomenal. In the event that I need backup or need some extra support or supervision, I have a squad of moms. All I have to do is send a phone call out and I have my moms there. I’m not going to cap it at any number. I will accept any and everybody who’s willing and wanting to participate.”
Potential campers do not need to be enrolled in the Beeville Independent School District to participate. Flores is opening the camp to surrounding areas in addition to Beeville.
“We want to be able to give our cheerleaders an opportunity to provide and show off their skills to anybody who is willing to accept it,” said Flores.
Campers will be given an opportunity to cheer in front of a crowd during Little Trojan Night, during the first game of the season. The campers will be invited to cheer during the third and fourth quarter.
The A.C. Jones Mini Cheer camp will cost $30 per camper. All materials, including food and water, will be provided for the campers. Each day will have a different dress theme. Aug. 11 will have a choice between a tie dye or tourist theme. Aug. 12 will have a cowboys vs. aliens theme. Aug. 13 will have a Trojans Out theme. Campers will also receive a free T-shirt.
Campers can be signed up by going to the Beeville ISD Athletics Facebook page and following the instructions.
