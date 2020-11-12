Beeville ISD announced Thursday morning that it would be stopping face-to-face instruction at A.C. Jones High School and Moreno Junior High and going back to virtual learning, effective Monday, Nov. 16.
In a phone interview, Superintendent Travis Fanning said the district made the decision following a close examination of the number of positive cases of COVID-19 at both schools as well as the number of students who had been exposed to the coronavirus during its close-contact investigations.
Fanning said no students will be on either the ACJHS or MJH campuses on Friday, Nov. 13. The district, instead, will host a professional development day for its staff.
The suspension of in-person learning, Fanning said, will last through Nov. 29. He said students will return to the classrooms on Monday, Nov. 30.
