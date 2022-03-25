The A.C. Jones High School chapter of Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) attended the TAFE Teach Tomorrow Summit in Dallas, March 3-5, 2022. TAFE is a statewide Career and Technical Student Organization that allows students an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. Approximately 2,200 students attended the conference.
Eight students from ACJHS, who qualified earlier in the year at the Area contest, competed at the TAFE State competition. Those students were Unique Taylor, Karina Castaneda, Gabriella Gonzalez, Mireya Del Fierro, Jozannah Suniga, Samantha Rivas, Alisha Flores, Catolina Cumpian, and Anissya Suniga.
Four students advanced to the Educators Rising National Conference, June 24-27, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Catolina Cumpian and Mireya Del Fierro advanced in the Elementary Level Interactive Bulletin Board competition. Gabriella Gonzalez and Samantha Rivas advanced in the High School/Middle School Interactive Bulletin Board Competition.
Information provided by AC Jones High School