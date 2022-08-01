Beeville ISD was proud to cut the ribbon on, and show off, its renovated weight room, science classrooms and culinary arts room.
The renovations were paid for thanks to the stewardship of the board of trustees and the previous district administration. A substantial amount of funds remained in the budget. The district also took out a debt on its maintenance tax note to help fund the project.
The ribbon cutting and open house both took place on July 20.
Attendees to the event were given a tour of the newly renovated facilities. Each room received state of the art equipment to facilitate student growth and learning.
Multiple old science classrooms were remodeled to become two large science labs and classrooms. A.C. Jones High School took a modular approach to the new science classrooms. The desks can each be moved around the room on wheels. They can also be combined to form larger work surfaces. Additionally, many of the desks function as whiteboards that the students can write on during class.
One of the large science classrooms was formerly three separate classrooms. The walls between the rooms were knocked down and replaced with partitions that can be extended to separate the rooms again. These partitions function as whiteboards as well. All the lab equipment in these new classrooms is state of the art and brand new.
The high school also received a similar update to its weight room. A brand new area has been renovated, with custom made exercise equipment set up throughout the room. All the brand new equipment is emblazoned with Trojan symbolism along with the name of the high school itself. The large weight room also has garage doors that can be opened to allow a fresh breeze into the room.
The final area to receive a massive overhaul was the culinary arts center. The entire area has been rebuilt from the ground up. The kitchen area now contains top of the line, restaurant grade appliances and cookware. Guests on the tour were able to enjoy cookies made in the culinary arts center along with fruit.
Along with state of the art equipment, the kitchen also boasts high grade safety features and equipment such as automatic gas line shutoffs and a K-rated fire extinguisher for fighting potential cooking fires.
All materials and cookware in the kitchen is applicable to the National Safety Foundation standards, indicating its designed to survive the abuse these utensils and appliances will go through in an actual kitchen.
Chef Steve Wheeler, a culinary arts instructor at A.C. Jones High School, said that the school went above and beyond in providing everything that he asked for. He got everything he asked for and more.
Two former home economics instructors at A.C Jones High School attended the tour. Both Linda McKay and Julie Dolezal admit that they were extremely happy with the improvements they saw that day, with special appreciation going to the culinary arts center.
Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning had nothing but praise to give for the renovations. While he has a hard time deciding which renovation is his favorite, Fanning said that none of the renovations fell beneath his expectations.
“Each of them contribute greatly to one portion or some aspect of what is needed for the academic success of our students,” said Fanning. “I think we did a great job of taking care of some academic things, safety and security, professional development, athletics and then some CTE programs.”
BISD has other renovations planned for the future, but noted through town halls and open meetings that these ones were most pressing.
