The officers for A.C. Jones High School National Honor Society learned valuable skills during the yearly Texas Association of School Board Members Winter Governance event on March 4.
Colby Rader, Davynn Cruz, Kinlee Ramon, Carly Knapp and Megan Del Bosque worked together to submit a proposal to Texas school board members at the Galveston event.
The proposal is designed to inform the school board members on a number of different things the officers have noticed or wish to see changed in their school system.
“They go in and tell them about things from the student perspective, said Angela Saldivar, the sponsor for the A.C. Jones NHS chapter. “Things we are doing here at our school, share ideas, or share things a school board member needs to hear from a student’s point of view.”
Saldivar hopes that the students understand that what they say matters during this event.
Saldivar has said that this is the sixth year that A.C. Jones NHS has submitted a proposal that was then accepted.
“Even through COVID. Last year it still happened, but it was all virtual so it was a little different,” said Saldivar
Rader appreciates the things he learned during this process.
“We experience everything first hand from the school. We told them our experiences.”
The presentation was titled “The Battle of Our Minds.” Ramon said it had to do with what goes on in the minds of teenagers and the struggles they may face.
“It was important to me because ... school officials don’t see what’s going on inside the school,” said Ramon. “We as students see that first hand everyday. It was important that we were able to share a message with the administration of different schools and just be able to put that out there.”
According to Ramon, part of the presentation had to do with the importance of getting students involved in extracurricular activities with their families. They also focused on the importance of breaking students away from social media.
“We really highlighted that in our presentation that it consumes us now because we are introduced so young,” said Ramon. “... Because of social media and because of the social standards that it sets, it degrades the mental health of teens and youth today.”
Both Ramon and Rader now feel prepared to give further presentations as they enter into their college careers. According to Ramon, she felt nervous during this presentation but now feels prepared to present similar proposals in the future.
“I had this experience and was able to present to people who were higher up and I’m just grateful I was able to do that,” said Ramon.
“Don’t be discouraged by the amount of work you have to do,” said Rader. “You just need to push through and make sure that you do it and have the integrity and grit to follow through.”
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•