“It’s the only profession where you can put a knife to your throat and take your money,” Andrew Gonzales, owner of the aptly-named Beeville barbershop “Cutthroat”, quips as he prepares to work.
One is inclined to agree, when it’s your throat on the line.
Yet though his blades are as sharp as his wits, Gonzales’ barbershop has made a good name for itself – for stylish haircuts, moreso than slit throats.
“I think you just gotta treat everybody with respect, no matter who they are,” Gonzales said. “I see all walks of life, criminals, doctors, lawyers – all walks of life and everyone’s got a story. But when they’re in the barber chair, they’re kind of vulnerable, they open up. I think I can kind of tell…and now I’m seeing young kids who have grown up and they’re having kids, and I’m like ‘oh man, I’m getting old.’ It’s kind of cool to see that.”
He pauses mid-cut to consider it all.
“I enjoy it, man, I really do.”
The Porch Barber
Gonzales always wanted to be a barber.
“I’ve wanted to cut hair my whole life. It’s weird, but I did,” he said. “I never had haircuts as kids. I grew up poor. Haircuts weren’t that expensive back then either, but my parents were working three or four jobs each … we had some ugly haircuts as kids, man.”
Gonzales made it through high school, and found himself kicking around without a clear plan of action. He did what a lot of young men do in that situation: he joined the military.
“I decided I needed to do something with my life, so I went into the Marine Corps,” Gonzales said.
Giving his parents little warning – and so little time to convince him otherwise – Gonzales set off on what would be a nearly 10-year-long Marine Corps career. After getting out in 2014, Gonzales didn’t immediately pursue his dream of haircutting.
“I stayed in Jacksonville, North Carolina for a little while,” Gonzales said. “My first job out of the Marines Corps was cutting grass. I needed to make ends meet, I did that for a little bit, I went to a pawn shop. I loved the pawn shop … but I came back home (to Skidmore, Texas) and then went to the oil rig.”
Gonzales worked at the oil rig, but “it got old real quick”, particularly the long days away from home and the short period in between gigs.
“Come all the way home to Beeville, and now we’re going right back, it felt like the military again,” Gonzales said.
Around that time he discovered that the military would pay for his education.
“When I found that out, I said ‘I’m out of here’ and I went straight to barber school,” he said. “It was kind of rough then too because I had to watch my mouth. I went from the Marines Corps to the oil rigs and then to – now I’m customer service in the front.”
He studied the craft at Hair Expressions down in Corpus Christi for a year, clocking in 1500 hours of training.
“Around that time I was cutting hair on the front porch while I was at barber school, for like five bucks or free. I’d sit on the front porch just sweating, cutting hair,” Gonzales said. “That got kind of old, (so) I bought a little shed and started cutting hair out of there. This was in Skidmore – they used to call me the Porch Barber.”
Slice of Life
A lot of life finds its way through a barber shop. It is a place where secrets are shared, and a barber guards the confidence of his clients as earnestly as any priest at confessional.
“Lots of secrets here, but they stay here,” Gonzales says with a laugh.
The trust he’s earned really speaks for itself – the work’s almost too much for his operation, which consists of just him and another barber, still learning the trade. Gonzales has observed an increase in interest in barbering, though, especially from when he was young.
“A lot of kids want to be barbers now, (don’t realize that) when there’s a barber cutting hair, you’re stuck here all day long in the same spot,” Gonzales said. “Then you got to learn how – these kids today are not prepared to talk to the crazy person coming in, the crackhead coming in. Are they prepared to deal with real-life situations? It does happen here, you’ve got to de-escalate it and you don’t want to piss off the customer and get a brick through the window. You’ve got to treat them with respect.”
It’s in this regard where his Marine Corps background has proven an asset for Gonzales, lending itself to his ability and confidence in controlling a situation and keeping cool-headed. It’s also provided him a battalion of allies to support him.
“Oh yes, I think (The Marines Corps) helped a lot with my, I guess my mannerisms? That’s helped a lot and the vets around here all support me,” Gonzales said. “They support me and I support them.”
Gonzales has gone from cutting hair on a porch to a business that’s steadily in grown, in size and location. In fact, he’s hungry for help, and glad to see that others have been inspired to take up the trade around the region.
“There’s too many heads to cut,” Gonzales said.
In Skidmore, when he started, there weren’t nearly enough barber shops to meet demand. In many ways, this is still the case. Gonzales gets visitors from well beyond Beeville – one man came all the way from Refugio. Gonzales works by appointment, mainly – Wednesdays and Thursdays are his only walk-in dates. On the first Thursday of every month, he honors his brothers-in-arms and offers free haircuts to any veteran who walks in.
“It’s something I’ll do until the day I die.”
It’s a service he’s offered since he opened his Beeville location, in March, 2020, one of the worst possible times to run a hair cutting business.
“I was open for like a month and then they closed me down for COVID,” Gonzales said. “So, I was here, like, illegally with the blinds down.”
Gonzales took up his razor and became a rebel throughout the lockdown, sustaining his business through tried and true clientele.
“I’m a rebel barber. People would call me and be like ‘oh, hey, AJ, can you cut my grass at your house?’ and I’m like ‘yeah, come over,’” Gonzales said. “If I was at the barber shop, you’d better have known me. I’d better have cut your hair on the front porch, you know what I mean? There were no new clients in COVID.”
His business survived and continues to thrive. He’s eager for help, and is even looking to involve himself in the A.C. Jones High School cosmetology program, to support the next generation of barbers. He intends to have his son go through the same program.
“I want him to go to the cosmetology program at the high school … so he has something to fall back on,” Gonzales said. “Of course he (always) has a job here. He’s thinking of going into the military, and if he does that, of course I’ll support him.”
Naturally, Gonzales is also happy to support the fresh-faced military recruits who come out of high school, ready to embark upon the same military tradition as he once did.
“It’s fun seeing the kids come out of the high school who are joining the military. They get free haircuts, automatically,” Gonzales said with a grin. “They (just) don’t know it’s going to be a military haircut.”
Cutthroat is located in Beeville at 921 N Washington St. Walk-ins are welcome on Wednesdays and Thursdays; all other times available by appointment. Call 361-319-3794.