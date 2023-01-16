The Bee County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) is asking the Beeville community for help in assisting one of its own.
BCSD Sergeant Brandon Burdick has been working in law enforcement for 22 years, 16 of which have been with the Bee County Sheriff’s Department. On December 30, the Pleasanton-native had been enjoying a normal night at home before falling asleep and waking to his home filled with smoke.
Everything was lost to the fire except the man’s best friend and the tools of his trade.
“I grabbed my dog and threw him out of the trailer. My guns and my boots were by the door and there to grab on my way out the door. Once I got out and got clean of the smoke I called the fire department.”
First responders arrived almost immediately and subdued the fire.
“I see them operate on a daily basis. They got there super professional and took care of business,” Burdick said.
Sheriff Alden E. Southmayd III and BCSD acted swiftly, creating a Facebook post calling residents to help Burdick through this time of need.
“Rather than create a gofundme account, we are asking for monetary donations or donations through his cashapp to assure that Sgt Burdick receives the
immediately and directly to him.”
Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Bee County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Burdick’s Cash App information is also available at the Bee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“The community has been great. People have donated clothes and other stuff to replace what I lost. They’ve dropped donations off at the sheriff’s office. Stuff like that, the amount of support there is out there is overwhelming. I know there have been a lot of fires out there so I hope that anyone going through what I’m going through is as lucky as I am to have all that support,” Burdick said.
The fire at Burdick’s is the latest in a succession of eight structure fires since Halloween.