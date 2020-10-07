BEEVILLE – A longtime area resident is being remembered for his decades of service to the community.
Ronald Glen “Buddy” Hardy had served with the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department from 1961 to 2009, in various roles including captain, president and chief. In his last years, Hardy held the title of “Father of the Department.”
“In his younger days, he fought a lot of fires, just like I did,” said fire Chief Bill Burris, a 45-year veteran of the department. “He guided a lot of younger firefighters when they came in and he was very active with our annual chicken barbecue.”
The chief described Hardy as a mentor to many, who had a knack for commanding respect wherever he went.
“He knew what he was talking about; you listened to him,” Burris said. “His son and grandson followed him in the fire department. They were members for a while.
“He was very active with this department. He’ll truly be missed.”
Burris also said Hardy was good with the public and was efficient in an administrative capacity because he was able to keep track of the department’s constitution and bylaws...
