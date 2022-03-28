When those we cherish die, they leave behind family, friends, coworkers and loved ones who dutifully carry on their memory. Such is the case with Johnny “Dino” Sauceda.
Sauceda died on Feb. 19 while serving as Bee County’s Pct. 1 constable. During his 40 year history with law enforcement, Sauceda made an impact on those he worked with.
Police Lt. Ken Jefferson had started as a patrolman working with Sauceda. When Sauceda was promoted to patrol supervisor, he became Jefferson’s superior.
“He was knowledgeable,” said Jefferson. “He was supportive about your decisions in the field. ... He was a dedicated officer as far as his tenure at the Beeville Police Department. ... He’s going to be dearly missed.”
Former Beeville Police Chief Bill Lazenby also worked with Sauceda during his time with the department. Lazenby recalls that Sauceda was always a hard worker who was fired up for his job. Lazenby even presented Sauceda with the Officer of the Year award in 1988.
Those who worked with Sauceda all spoke of a diligent man who loved his job. His family speaks of Sauceda as a loving father, grandfather, uncle and brother.
Rosie Sauceda was Johnny’s wife of 50 years. Rosie met Johnny when she was 16 and he was 18 in the 60s.
“He was a very caring young man,” said Rosie. “He taught me how to dance. ... He taught me how to drive. He made sure I got my drivers license.”
Rosie fondly remembers getting mums from him during school functions as well as when he took her to her high school prom.
“I came from a family of 10,” said Rosie. “I didn’t have a whole lot but he always provided for everything that I needed. I lost my eyesight in 2015 and he took me by the hand and said ‘Rosie, when I married you, it was for good or bad health, and I’m going to be here forever.’ ... He was a very devoted husband. I’ll love him forever.”
Adrianna Sauceda is Johnny’s niece. She distinctly recalls how he was a Godly man who devoted his life to his family.
“Everything he did, he did for his family, whether it was working extra so that he could provide some kind of extra family outing, or just being there for his girls,” said Adrianna. “He always made it a point to attend their functions and be a positive male role model to them and to me and my siblings as well.”
Adrianna fondly remembers being taken into their family after the death of her parents.
Anita Villarreal is one of Johnny’s daughters. She viewed her father as one of the best she could have ever asked for. She too remembers him being at every function and every game she played.
“He was very encouraging,” said Villarreal. “He gave us the drive that we have to do the things that we have done. He always had a vision. He was never complacent.”
Villarreal recalled when her parents first got their current home, it had no plumbing and no amenities. Johnny expanded the house throughout the years, eventually making it a fully functioning family home. Villarreal spent a lot of time with her father and credits her love for music to his influence.
“He just was one of the best dads,” said Villarreal. “He loved my mom unconditionally and you don’t see that nowadays very often. Seeing the way he loved her to me was a blessing.”
Mariana Martinez is one of Johnny’s granddaughters.
“He was a very good grandfather to me and my sister,” said Martinez. “He always made sure that if we needed something he wouldn’t hesitate to help in any shape or form. He was like the father figure I wish I had growing up.”
She happily remembers him coming to their aid when life became difficult. He even inspired her to join the military. Just hearing him tell her that everything would be OK lifted burdens from her shoulders.
“He made sure that I felt loved and safe,” said Martinez
Anyssa Villarreal is another one of Johnny’s granddaughters.
“My favorite thing that he always told me was that he was proud of me,” said Anyssa. “... I always had a hard time in school. ... One thing he was always really proud of was how I expressed myself. He always supported anything that I did. Anything I ever needed, he gave me, no questions asked.”
Anyssa treasures her memories of getting up early and seeing Johnny making breakfast.
Marivell Killian is also Johnny’s daughter. She remembers her father whenever she’s having difficulty finding the motivation to move forward. One early memory from when she was a child was when they would go jogging together. He motivated her to keep pace with him from a young age.
“It just motivated me to do my best all the time,” said Killian. “... He taught us to always be strong, always tell the truth and always do our best at what we did. Nothing less.”
Richard Sauceda is Johnny’s brother. He, like the rest of his family, dearly misses Johnny.
“To me, I just want to wake up from this,” said Richard. “... It’s not true.”
He remembers his brother as a private but dedicated man.
“He always cared for all of us, even though he had his job to do with his own family,” said Richard. “... As a grown man, he was still making sure I was OK and checking up on me.”
Richard recalls when he, Johnny and their brother Arturo Sauceda lost their mother, that Johnny and Arturo stepped up to help raise him.
“That lasted until the day we lost him,” said Richard. “That was the way it was.”
It was thanks to Johnny that Richard learned to work hard. Richard eventually became a Beeville sports hall of famer. However, Richard gives the credit to Johnny, who he has said got him to where he is now.
“Everyone that was involved with my brother career wise, we are really grateful for what they did for him,” said Richard. “... To me, he was my father. Bottom line. He was the best.”
Johnny’s memory is kept close to his family and those he worked with. His legacy is one of a hard working, dedicated family man by those who were close to him.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•