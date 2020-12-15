Regardless of the holiday on the calendar, the work of service members spread across the globe never stops.
Despite this, members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 from Beeville are making sure these brave men and women are reminded that someone is thinking of them here at home. Teresa Holland, the unit’s secretary/treasurer said that since 2006, members have sent holiday boxes to those serving in remote locations that often are far from access to a commissary. This year, she said, 130 boxes were mailed from the Beeville Post Office to locations such as the Middle East, South America, the Mediterranean region and Afghanistan. A second batch of boxes could be shipped before Christmas.
“We try to get this first batch out because it has to go overseas and they take two weeks to get there,” she said.
The boxes collectively held between $8,000 and $10,000 worth of goods, Holland said. Half of the boxes in this first round contain toiletries, Holland said, including soap, shampoo, conditioner, razors, powders and paperback books while the others held items such as snacks, cookies, gum, nuts and coffee. She said the boxes also contain paperback books and games such as dominoes or playing cards.
Items contained in the boxes were donated from community members and businesses in and around Beeville, Holland said.
Fourteen years since its beginning, the holiday boxes project continues on for the same reasons.
“We’re a veterans organization and we’re very involved with veterans and active duty military personnel,” she said. “We’re the daughters, mothers and sisters of veterans and active duty personnel. My husband was a World War II veteran.
“It’s something to make their day better, wherever they are in the world. It’s a little bit of home.”