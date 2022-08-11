Just a few months ago, I couldn’t even conceive of the idea that I’d be writing this, but, life has its ways of keeping you on your toes.
The time has come for me to move on.
My last day at the Beeville Bee-Picayune is today (Aug. 11).
I have accepted a job with Coastal Bend College and will be joining the staff there next week.
This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life.
My identity for the past eight-plus years has been the Bee-Pic, and to walk away from this publication is incredibly difficult.
However, I know that the time is right for me to take on a different challenge.
When I arrived in Beeville in July 2014, I did not know what to expect.
My only experience with the state of Texas before I moved here was a brief trip to San Antonio to attend my brother’s Air Force basic training graduation ceremony and my visit to Beeville to interview for the sports editor position.
I told those close to me at that time that I didn’t expect to be here long term.
But with each day that passed, that sentiment was slowly washed away.
I felt like I had found a home.
Jimmie Mitchell was the athletic director and head football coach here in Beeville at the time, and he quickly became a great friend of mine, and he still is.
He welcomed me into his family.
And that was a story that seemingly played out time and time again for me with the people here in Beeville, whether it be the Ruiz/Hinojosa/Manzano family, the Burkett family or the Vasquez family. That list could go on and on.
As I became a part of the community, so too did the community become a part of me.
In short order, it became apparent to me that I had no desire to leave Beeville.
And that much is still true.
I’m not leaving.
I’m just accepting a new challenge in my professional life.
I still plan to run my photography business, KJK Photography, here in town.
I am sure I will still lend a hand here at the Bee-Pic now and then when I can.
And I also have some plans to get back into my first passion in life, the radio business.
For much of the past few years, the thought of me leaving the Bee-Pic rarely crossed my mind.
I got calls from friends in the business who wanted to know if I was interested in one position or another, and, occasionally, a job opening would catch my attention.
But, I wanted to stay here.
Our staff shrank, our jobs became more difficult and we had our ups and downs, but none of that ever really bothered me.
I never pictured myself becoming the editor here, but when that opportunity presented itself in 2020, I knew I had to accept that challenge.
And I’m glad I did.
I’ve only been the editor here for about two years, but I feel like I’ve grown more in that span of time than in any other two-year window in my life.
I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do over the past two years in the face of unprecedented challenges in our industry.
And I’m damn proud of the work I’ve done and the stories I’ve been able to tell.
I stumbled into the newspaper business back in 2003 with no formal training. I was just a sports fan who enjoyed talking about and telling stories about sports.
I never pictured myself doing much else in the business aside from working the sports desk.
And now I’m an award winner in column writing, feature writing, news writing, feature photography, headline writing, and, of course, sports photography and writing.
I rarely pat myself on the back like that, but it feels apropos to do so when I look back on what this untrained sports fan has been able to accomplish over the past almost two decades in this business.
It does feel good to be going out on top, though.
In all my years in this business, I had never attended any of the contest awards banquets.
Until this year, that is.
Something told me I needed to be there this year for the Texas Press Association awards banquet, and I’m glad I listened to my gut.
The Bee-Picayune won the sweepstakes award for the first time in nearly four decades in this year’s contest and I was there to accept that award.
That was one of the best moments of my life to accept that plaque.
Last year was a trying year for me at the Bee-Pic. I spent much of the year by myself in the newsroom, so all of what was submitted for the contest was my work.
We took home first place awards in column writing, headline writing, feature photography and sports photography, second place awards in sports coverage and feature writing, and a third place award in news writing.
As the sweepstakes announcement drew nearer, I told Dennis Wade, our publisher, that we should have a good chance to finish high.
When they announced the fourth-place sweepstakes winner in our division and I heard the point total, I knew we had won the top prize.
You can’t even begin to imagine the sense of pride I felt to stand up yet again to accept that plaque.
It was the culmination of a journey for me.
Now my journey – my life – goes in a different direction.
I am excited for a new chapter in my life, but I am eternally grateful for everything this newspaper has provided me over the past eight years.
And I hope that, in some way, what I’ve done here over the past eight years has brought a smile to your face and provided you with a memory that will last long into the future.
The last walk out of this building downtown is going to be incredibly difficult and emotional, but I know I’ll be doing it with my head held high and love in my heart.