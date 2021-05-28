South Texas Children’s Homes Ministries exceeded its fundraising goal during the inaugural “Week of Hope” May 3-7.
“This is our birthday celebration,” said Ashley Gordon, director of communications. “We’re happy for another year of being able to honor God and offer our services. It’s also a great way of bringing people out and showing them what we do.”
The Boothe Campus, located in Bee County, is one of nine ministries internationally known for providing homes for children and families since 1952.
The campus provides a home to children whose parents or guardians can no longer care for them due to various issues including health problems, a crisis, depression or substance abuse.
“We do our best to give them a sense of normalcy,” said Gordon. “They have houseparents, a room, food and access to counselors and medical care. We encourage them to be involved in activities at their public school and around campus as well.”
According to Gordon, children may live in a family home temporarily while difficult circumstances or conflicts are resolved.
The campus gives the children, which range from newborn to 17, a place of safety to grow and receive the nurture they need.
“We have four seniors this year and we are excited to see how God continues to use them,” Gordon said. “STCH Ministries is blessed to be able to continue to support them as they enter into college or trade school.”
While the child is in STCH Ministries care, the parent or guardian retains legal custody of their child.
The Week of Hope also provided a chance for people to tour the campus, which features 10 cottages, a pool, student centers, a gym, chapel, museum and barn.
Visitors also got a chance to and meet houseparents like Gene and Cassandra McElveen.
“We love being able to enable these kids to experience a normal household,” said Cassandra. “We try to make them feel part of a happy family. We go through lots of training to help them during difficult circumstances.”
Each cottage allows for up to eight children to live with houseparents such as the McElveen’s.
“We sit down and have breakfast with them every morning,” said Gene. “We’re there after school to help with homework or take them to their practices. And, of course, we’re there to pray for them and with them on difficult days.”
Each child receives their own caseworker and counselor, and they also have access to doctors and dentists when needed.
Gordon explained STCH Ministries is privately funded, and donations help with clothing, stocking food pantry and anything else the children may need at all nine of the ministries.
“Normalcy is key,” she said. “We would love more people to visit and maybe become volunteers and join our mission.”
