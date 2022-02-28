Beeville residents gathered at the John C. Fulghum Event Center, some with their furry friends, to discuss community interest in a dog park on Feb. 12.
The event was headed by Dara Carrillo and Councilman Benny Puente Jr.
According to Puente, Carrillo reached out to talk about a dog park in Beeville. Puente found himself interested and assisted her in setting up the town hall meeting.
“My job as a local elected official is to listen to the people, whether it’s good or bad,” said Puente. “That’s what I’m here to do today. I’m here to sit back and listen to what you have to say.”
Along with Puente, John Chen, the assistant city manager; David Chapa, the parks and recreation director; and John Benson, the city manager, were all in attendance.
Carrillo stated that the reason she wanted a dog park is because her own dog has not been able to get out to places where she can spend time around other dogs and play.
“There’s gotta be a place to socialize,” said Carrillo. “Of course, doing more research, there isn’t. It’s either 30 mintues away or an hour away. ... I don’t know anyone in Beeville yet, especially people with dogs. ... I haven’t had an opportunity to socialize her.”
Carrillo put together a Facebook group to begin gauging interest in a dog park in Beeville.
During the meeting, the public was invited to speak on their opinion and thoughts on a dog park. During the course of the town hall meeting, there were no citizens who brought up any points against the dog park.
Carrillo already had a list of places to consider should the plan to create a dog park advance forward. According to Carrillo, a dog park would only need between half an acre to an acre. The locations that Carrillo brought up were Flournoy Park and Tyler Park.
One member of the community commented that Tyler Park may be more conducive to an environment for dogs due to the lack of a skatepark. However, Carrillo leans toward setting the dog park up in Flournoy Park due to its proximity to a well lit lot and a better feeling of safety. Puente is in favor of Tyler Park. Once Puente stated his opinion, many other voices arose agreeing with the statement.
However, Veterans Memorial Park was also brought up as a potential place for the dog park. A Facebook poll posted by Carrillo recently shows a majority of people wish to see the dog park in Veterans Memorial Park.
Brittney Hranicky, an attendee to the town hall, brought up the Texas Parks and Wildlife grant, though Benson mentioned that they already had grant applications submitted for improvements to Trevino Park. There were other options for dog park locations, though no one had any good or bad opinions for the remaining locations.
No decisions have been made on the location of a dog park, if the city will develop new land for a dog park or if there will even be a dog park.
The meeting was designed to gauge interest in a dog park so plans can go forward. The next town hall will be held April 16.
