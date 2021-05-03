A problem here too: Illegal immigration crisis not just an issue on border

Damaged fencing near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and Farm-to-Market Road 796 in Live Oak County is evidence of an April 19 incident involving a group of illegal aliens who drove through the fence while trying to evade capture by law-enforcement personnel. Scenes like these are becoming all too common in South Texas as lawmen grapple with a surge of undocumented people entering the United States via the state's southern border.