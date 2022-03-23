While winter is still lingering, spring is just around the corner. All those garden chores are calling my name!
I love roses, especially the intoxicating scent of old garden roses. The rose, “Queen of the Garden,” essence of myth and legend, inspiration of poet and artist has been around for centuries. Ancient Greeks, in 600 B.C., wrote poetry giving the rose the title of “queen of flowers.”
Romans loved and imported roses from Egypt where that ancient enchantress Cleopatra walked upon a floor cushioned by a carpet of rose petals 18 inches deep. Romans used them at ceremonies, banquets, and in their baths. Rose petals were scattered at the feet of Olympic champions.
According to ancient mythology, roses had no thorns until Cupid kissed a bloom and was stung by a bee. With his anger greatly aroused, he shot his arrows into the rose bed giving the plants thorns.
Persian maidens believed the magic charm for bringing back a straying lover was to boil his shirt in rose water and spices.
One of the first representations of the rose occurred in the 12th century BC when Persians carved the five petaled rose as a religious symbol. Drawings of roses on the walls of the catacombs symbolized the paradise of the next world. Roses were used at funerals. Sub Rosa - another name for a secret meeting was derived from the ancient practice of assembling under over-hanging roses.
During the middle ages roses were cultivated in church and monastery gardens for their beauty as well as the medicinal properties of their petals. Oils, pastes and powders made from the “Apothecary’s rose” were used to cure everything from skin afflictions to eye disease. Their therapeutic properties are recognized to this day. Rose oil and rose water have mild antiseptic and healing properties and can aid dry sensitive skin. They also have the ability to lift the spirit and reduce depression and stress.
The much prized aroma comes from essential oil on its petals. When the flower opens, these volatile oils evaporate and perfume the air around it. It is impossible to synthetically reproduce the making of rose oil - one of the most expensive essential oils. It is still harvested in the same way and can take as many as 60,000 petals to extract one ounce of oil.
Fossil remains of roses 35 to 40 million years old have been found. Beloved for their beauty and grace, revered as sacred to the gods - roses have been cultivated around the globe since ancient times. Old China Roses are among the oldest to survive and flourish for over 100 centuries. The modern rose, with its high center and multiple petals is a relative newcomer developed in 1867. This hybrid tea marks the evolution from “old roses” - five petaled, single layered blooms once a year to modern roses with fuller blossoms that re-bloom many times a season.
This changed during the 18th century when Empress Josephine planted a famous rose garden at Malmaisone near Paris. Up to the 18th century there were fewer than 30 varieties. Josephine sponsored the development of many new hybrids.
In the new world, wild roses greeted the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock. Fossils found in Colorado date back 35 million years. The world’s largest rosebush, a Lady Banksia, is located in Tombstone Arizona. The rose is over 100 years old with a trunk six feet around and bears over 200,000 flowers when in bloom. The common name for the Banksia is house-eater.
Roses have fruit packed with more vitamin C than citrus. They also contain beta carotene, bioflavonoid, calcium, citrates, citric acid, iron malates, malic acid, niacin, phosphorus, and vitamins A, B1, B2, E, K. Rose flowers mature into sweet, fleshy seed-filled fruit after pollination called hips. Rose hip tea is a super cold-fighting drink. Rose hips make great jam.
Care of established roses begins with sharp bypass shears to prune with. Start by removing dead or weak wood. Shorten healthy canes to 18 to 24 inches. Remove crossing or rubbing limbs. Make all cuts at a 45 degree angle above an outwardly facing leaf bud. Prune to maintain a rounded or natural shape for an informal effect. Pruning increases blooms and makes for a more attractive shrub. Prune shrub roses and vigorous climbers and other “once bloomers” after their spring display.
After pruning it’s time to feed the roses. The Rose Society recommends 2 cups alfalfa pellets, 1 cup cotton seed meal, 1 cup fish meal, 1 cup gypsum, 1 cup Ironite, and ½ cup Epsom salts. I personally use the alfalfa, cotton seed meal, and compost mixed together. An organic mix not only feeds the rose, it improves the quality of the soil. Good soil allows for a vigorous root system which ensures a healthy plant. Healthy plants thrive and tolerate the extremes of weather and have few problems with disease and insects.
Deadhead cool-weather annuals, such as dianthus, snapdragons, petunias, pansies, and calendulas. The plants can become leggy - prune the stems back to a desirable size and shape. In a few weeks, you will be rewarded with more blooms. Remove debris from your flower beds.
Pansies, violas, ornamental kale, cabbage, stock, sweet alyssum, phlox, petunia, verbena, geranium, aster, and snapdragons may still be set out from four inch transplants. Perennials such as yarrow coreopsis, purple cone flower, and salvias may be set out toward the end of February.
Sow seed of zinnia, nicotiana, and cosmos inside to get a jump on spring. Outside, vegetable gardeners should sow beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, Swiss chard, collards, lettuce, mustard, potatoes, radish, spinach, and turnip. After the middle of February, sow snap beans, sweet corn, cucumber, squash and watermelons.
Hope springs eternal and so we gardeners plant with the hope of a better year.
Happy Gardening