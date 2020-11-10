Brielle Jaramillo is barely 1, but she’s already a viral sensation on Twitter thanks to a series of photos from a San Antonio photographer.
The 1-year-old daughter of Beeville couple Jurnee and Alix Jaramillo was the subject of a photo shoot that featured iconic Halloween character Michael Myers.
The post on Jurnee’s Twitter page, @_jaramillo7, showed a series of four photos featuring Brielle with a tag line that read “A series of unfortunate events.”
The first photo two photos show a smiling Brielle, then the next two show the 1-year-old screaming and running away from the horror movie icon, who was portrayed by Karnes City native Jay Vasquez.
The reaction took a little coaxing, Jurnee admitted.
“I knew that she wasn’t going to be scared because she’s not very jumpy,” she said. “Alix and I had to put on a show that we were scared in order to get a reaction for her.
“... She was sitting in her chair, and she reached over for a pumpkin and that’s when she saw him, but she really just looked at him with a face of confusion. It was kind of funny.
“Alix had to get her attention and we were like, ‘Oh no, you’ve got to run, he’s scary,’ and that’s when she took off running.”
The scene was the brainchild of 28-year-old San Antonio photographer Halie Diaz, who Jurnee said captured their daughter’s personality better than any photographer they’ve ever worked with in the past.
Jurnee shared the photos on her Twitter on Oct. 21, and within days, Brielle was a viral superstar.
To date, the post has been retweeted more than 45,000 times and has received nearly 192,000 likes.
“Honestly, I was just posting them because I post pictures of my daughter all the time,” Jurnee said. “I did not expect for them to blow up the way they did.
“I just loved how everybody enjoyed them as much as we did.”
The comments were mostly positive, but there were also some negative comments.
The negativity didn’t bother her, Jurnee said.
“I honestly wasn’t really bothered by the negative input that people had because Alix and I know that we’re great parents to Brielle,” she said.
“We all embraced all the good comments. It was pretty cool with all the recognition our photographer got, how everybody loved Brielle’s reaction.
“Overall, the pictures came out great and we were big fans.”
Brielle’s stardom grew even more just two days after Jurnee’s original post when E! News posted the images on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. The IG post has nearly 5,000 comments and thousands of likes and the Twitter post has more than 6,000 likes.
“That caught us by surprise,” Jurnee said about the coverage from E! News. “We were not expecting that at all. It was pretty neat.
“She’s a year old,” Jurnee added with a laugh, “and this little girl is all over the place.”
