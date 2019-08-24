A sweet burble from the sky above foretells of cooler weather

In the early mornings, from high above, we have been hearing a pleasant little jumble of notes: qui-di-di-du. Looking up we see only blue sky. It is cloudless, and the day promises to be hot. Yet, something is up there and calling. Qui-di-di-du. The sound is now coming from a different part of the sky, a bit farther south. The thing, probably a bird, is moving, most likely migrating. What could be making this call?
Although only August, we know that many species of birds begin their southward migration at this time. In particular, the shorebirds are on their way to their winter homes. One, the Upland Sandpiper, leaves its nesting grounds in the tall grass prairies of central North America, and flies all the way to the pampas of Argentina!
This long migration — 7,000 miles — takes these sandpipers from their carefully selected nesting sites in the Northern Hemisphere to specific feeding grounds in the vast grasslands of the Southern Hemisphere. And although they make the journey fairly quickly, they do not go nonstop. Along the way, the birds stop to rest and refuel in suitable grassy fields and hay meadows. During the spring and fall migration windows, you can see Upland Sandpipers, sometimes in large numbers, foraging for insects and seeds on South Texas’ grasslands and prairies.
Still, these birds are more often heard than seen. This is because they travel singly or in small groups, high in the sky, and often call out to each other. That is that “Qui-di-di-du” we hear. However, even though we hear it in the morning, Upland Sandpipers are nocturnal migrants. I think we must be hearing them as they make plans to land and rest for the day.
Oberholser (1974) in his The Bird Life of Texas writes that the “mellow, fluttery whistles drift from the night sky during spring and fall migrations. To naturalists on both the North American Great Plains and the Argentine Pampas, these nocturnal notes have long signaled that wonderful migration is proceeding.” And to us stuck on the ground during the dog days of August, the Upland Sandpiper’s nocturnal (and early morning) calls alert us to the changing of the seasons. If the Uplands are calling, can autumn be far behind?
The Upland Sandpiper is an unusual sandpiper. It is bigger than most sandpiper species; in fact, it is most closely related to the curlews, but lacks their long bills. Upland Sandpipers are almost never found on beaches, mud flats or water edges. They are grassland birds. In the tall grass, Upland Sandpipers are often hidden, but they are inclined to stand on fence posts. On the top of a post, “a medium-sized, slender-necked sandpiper with big, plover-like brown eyes and a short (1-and-1/8 inch) black-tipped, yellowish bill” is most assuredly an Upland Sandpiper. The big eyes, rounded head and short bill led ornithologists initially to classify this bird as a plover. In fact, it was known as the Upland Plover (Bartramia longicauda) until its common name was officially changed in 1973. It has retained the same scientific name since 1831 and is the only member of the genus Bartramia.
The Upland Sandpiper, “rendering a great service to agriculture, devours a variety of injurious insects — grasshoppers, locusts, crickets, weevils, beetles and others.” It also takes “moths, ants, flies, bugs, centipedes, millipedes, spiders, snails and earthworms” as well as a few weed seeds as it paces through grassy fields. You would think that such a beneficial bird would have been granted a great deal of respect by farmers, pioneers and settlers of the Great Plains. Sadly, that was not so: “the Upland Sandpiper succumbed to the tolls of market and sport hunting in the late 1800s and early 1900s,” according to the Birds of North America (2011) account for this species. “With no bag limits or closed seasons, birds were shipped to market by boxcar loads.”
Fortunately, the Upland Sandpiper is making a comeback. Its overall population is increasing, and even though its favored breeding habitat, the native prairie, is declining due to agriculture and suburbia, this sandpiper is choosing to nest in the next best thing: grassy verges of airports. During migration it can be found in a variety of grassy habitats from sports fields and sod farms to hay fields and airport grounds.
Our small county airport is one of my favorite spots to search for Upland Sandpipers on layover during their migration. However, when I checked there this week, my timing was off. The grass had recently been baled into hay. I guess the short stubble didn’t retain many grasshoppers because no sandpipers were to be seen.
Even so, as fall migration begins, we know the Upland Sandpipers are heading to Argentina. As Aldo Leopold said in A Sand County Almanac (1949), “On cool August nights you can hear their whistled signals as they set wing for the pampas, to prove again the age-old unity of the Americas.” Take heart! Upland Sandpipers are on the move! Cooler weather is on the way!