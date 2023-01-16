The story of Hattie & Hazel’s, a downtown eatery and catering business, is a tale of will, flexibility, ingenuity, faith and grit, beginning as so many stories do in a home kitchen.
I’ve raised five children and have always wanted to do a restaurant,” Margaret Hazel Tindol told the Bee-Picayune, recalling the moment she decided to step into the restauranting world. “So when the last one left and I was down and depressed, my husband said ‘knock yourself out.’ I have a daughter-in-law who brought me a cookbook of someone who had done that in that same situation and tapped on it and said ‘you can do this.’”
Tindol would go on to enjoy no small amount of success running restaurants in the region – her first catering gig led to her opening a restaurant at the Berclair Mansion in Berclair, and after that she operated the Cistern restaurant in Beeville, which now goes by the name Republik. It was after then that she was tapped to take on the challenge of providing catering service for the oilfield workers, which led her to form an alliance with Hattie Odom, a young woman and childhood friend of Tindol’s oldest child.
“Hazel and her late husband Dale were like parental figures, their oldest child and I are best friends, so I grew up in their house,” Odom said. “One day, she called and said ‘hey kid, you want to come cater?’”
Working under the Hattie & Hazel’s name, the two women began a partnership that has spanned a decade, navigating the challenges of economic downturn and global pandemics while building a legacy of quality cooking and family-atmosphere.
“I really think it’s a big family,” Ariana Haws, who has worked at H&H for two years now, said. “All of the recipes we use are based off of Hazel’s recipes. She’s just like the big mother of the family tree that fits everybody together.”
Odom had gotten her own experience working at the King’s Inn in Kingsville during college, and though she isn’t classically trained as a chef, she’s demonstrated a clear culinary talent, especially during her time working alongside Tindol.
“I don’t have classical training, I just know food,” Odom said. “I cook from my gut, so to speak. Margaret has taught me a lot … most of my experience has been front-of-the-house experience, customer service, presentation. That’s where my passion started in the food industry.”
“She is a chef, she is. She doesn’t think she is, she doesn’t give herself enough credit but I have watched her grow and learn food and profiles … she is amazing,” Tindol added. “From making the meal to delivering it to setting it up, the whole nine yards.”
Cooking with Oil
Business was good at the start, with the oilfield workers never wanting for quality food, and both women found themselves quite busy with catering jobs, working out of a considerably smaller location a few blocks away from their current location on Bowie Street.
“We’ve always done this at an off-site location, we’ve always had a licensed, permanent establishment we catered out of,” Odom said. “We
were 90 percent oilfield catering at the beginning and then managed to survive the downturn, because we were one of the first luxuries to go from the oilfield when it started to decrease in business … from there we just decided to reinvent ourselves. Still doing catering, but that was when we opened our storefront.”
They began with limited hours, just opening for a short window of time once-a-week and steadily expanding from there. Six years ago, they moved into their current and larger location and were then able to expand and offer hot lunches Monday - Friday, a deli-style menu, with soups and salads and sandwiches, and their well-regarded “take-and-bake” meals, bringing their catering talents to home kitchens.
“We really try to source made-in-America, made-in-the-South as we can,” Odom said.
With a storefront comes a need for a workforce, and Odom and Tindol have been blessed with a passionate workforce to keep their operation running smoothly.
“We have a really amazing staff right now,” Odom said. “Some really great folks work for us, we couldn’t do this without them. We tell them that every day.”
Tindol echoed those sentiments.
“They are a hard-working bunch with an amazing work ethic,” she said. “Very loyal, very talented.”
The sentiment appears mutual, with staff member Haws expressing how much she’s learned under Hattie and Hazel’s tutelage.
“The people here are great. I’ve grown up in this town my whole life, we have a lot of returning customers that make it feel like a giant family. On top (of that) Hattie and Margaret have taught me so much,” Haws said. “I’ve been in the kitchen pretty much my whole life, just baking with my grandmother. A lot of that experience I took and brought over here and they even fed me more information to be able to put me in the position I’m at right now.”
With the storefront sorted out, the departure of reliable oil work meant that both women needed to find other venues to cater and other ways to drive up revenue, attributing their unwillingness to give up in the face of the challenge to a strong sense of pride.
“I think it was definitely pride and determination with the oilfield thing. We just looked at each other one day and looked at our calendar, which had been slammed, and then said ‘okay, what are we going to do here?’” Tindol said. “I’d catered weddings and stuff and she’d worked with a large food truck industry in Uvalde…”
“We always have a plan and God looks down and laughs,” Odom said.
And God Laughed
Just as business seemed to be going well and their new storefront was established, a fresh challenge swept the land: COVID-19. It was a test to a business that had already demonstrated a talent for flexibility.
“Just as we were getting this location up and running for a couple years, COVID (happened) … there were a few days that were hard, but we managed to serve the community,” Odom said. “Before COVID we had structured this as a take-out (restaurant), we still served everything to go. We had times when we had to fight every other restaurant for packaging … we’ve learned that you either adapt, reinvent or recreate or find a way or you just stay stagnant, you don’t grow and you don’t move forward. You’ve just got to be able to evolve. Most businesses in this area that have dealt with both oilfield and COVID and are still standing today have figured out those dilemmas.”
Within every obstacle is an opportunity, and during the pandemic, Odom and Tindol decided that they had to meet their customers more than half-way if they wanted to get through it.
“One of the things (Hattie) came up with during COVID was that if they couldn’t come to us, we’re going to come to them,” Tindol said. “Every Thursday we’d take orders during the week and she went out there … she’d load up her car and start her route in George West and Three Rivers … and then up to San Antonio and out to Uvalde and back every Thursday. We called it our ‘traveling day’.”
It was a remarkable success, expanding the reach of the business well beyond Beeville’s borders, and indeed, growing a larger customer base farther afield than they had before.
“San Antonio became one of our biggest (customer bases),” Odom said. “It was all delivered … porch drops, or some of them we’d meet at certain locations in public. It was all to protocol, our vehicle was sanitized after every order. My car was never cleaner than it was in 2020.”
Odom remarked that while they haven’t been able to continue the delivery service with the pandemic condition winding down, it’s something both she and customers miss, which comes as no surprise to Tindol.
“You’re missing the folks, I think,” Tindol said. “Because they were always so happy to see her and she made new friends along the way, because they told their friends. And so it was a fun time.”
With a demonstrated history of leaning into unexpected challenges to success, Hattie and Hazel’s is planning to grow even more following its ten year anniversary. In fact, Tindol told the Bee-Picayune, they’ve already begun laying the groundwork for the next stage of the business: franchising.
“We would love to franchise Hatte & Hazel’s,” Tindol said, noting that they have a number of signature, completely unique recipes all their own, and even the eatery’s interior reflects this. Photos dot the walls, showcasing H&H’s own culinary creations, not stock art, and their branding is already established. How these franchise opportunities will manifest will be varied as well, ranging from possible new storefront locations to having Hattie and Hazel’s brand food products appearing in store shelves.
It’s been a remarkable journey, from caterers to franchisees, and it’s drawn upon a great deal of faith and stubborn will. Odom noted that they’ve had just as many failures, if not more, as they have had successes – but they don’t let their failures hold them back. Tindol offered the following advice to prospective entrepreneurs who may want to follow in their example:
“I would say just hang in there. Don’t be scared. Don’t listen to the demons who can get into your head from other folks. Listen and follow your own gut instinct,” Tindol said. “It may not always work, the cornbread may stick in the pan, but just make another batch. Make that into something else, make you another batch and just go on. And pray – all the time. We realize we work for God. He is our employer. We do all we can to please Him. And sometimes we have some off-the-wall ideas, and He would say ‘girls, girls, girls, girls.’ You could almost hear Him, and we’d go ‘okay … we’ll listen a little closer next time.’”
Hattie and Hazel’s is located at 217 W. Bowie Street in downtown Beeville. They are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They provide dine-in, take-out, catering services and more, and their website can be found at http://www.hattieandhazels.com/.