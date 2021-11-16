Dia de los Muertos is no new holiday, particularly in South Texas.
What many folks saw for the first time in Beeville, however, was a large group of Ballet Folklorico de Beeville dancers parading downtown the evening of Nov. 1 to celebrate the two-day Latin holiday.
Cars were stopped in the four block area downtown, though not for long, to make a safe passage for the dancers as they traveled from the depot pavilion around to City Hall then south to the library and back to the pavilion.
Dia de los Muertos is a time to remember the dead and celebrate their lives. In addition to being decked out in costumes and painted as skeletons, many of those participating in the walk carried photographs of lost loved ones as they marched, paying tribute to them as they remembered.
“Dia de los Muertos is one of our very first events brought to life by our very excited committee,” said Mickie Ochoa, president and founder of Ballet Folklorico de Beeville, which was organizing the event. “It’s a day to celebrate the lives and legacies of loved ones that have passed.”
“Nov. 1 is strictly for los niños, for the children, and the second is for the adults, and we even celebrate the death of our pets too.”
More than just an event to celebrate their lost loved ones in the tradition of their heritage, the Ballet Folklorico used the holiday and walk as a time to give the older girls in the ballet a chance to put their public speaking skills into action.
Several young women stood up in front of the crowd after the walk to talk out the history of the holiday, how it is traditionally celebrated and what it means to them.
“This is a very important day for us,” said Ochoa. “In addition to all the family support, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the citizens of Beeville who showed up and participated. This is just one more special thing that happens in a small town like our Beeville.”
Ballet Folklorico de Beeville dancers will also be performing Dec. 4 at A.C. Jones High School.
