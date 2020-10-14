A wise old dog indeed

BEEVILLE – For a little over a year, one member of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office has been working to improve deputies’ relationship with the youngest members of the community.
The mission of Deputy Douglas, who visits the county’s schools and community events, is to encourage children that members of law-enforcement are not to be feared and that they are ready to assist those in need. Sheriff Alden Southmayd acknowledged that the need for Deputy Douglas is great amid the current trend of anti-police rhetoric in so many areas of the country...
