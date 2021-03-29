With a crowd of more than 500 of his most arduous supporters on hand, Gov. Greg Abbott took to the stage at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex to deliver an impassioned speech that touched on a myriad of things.
It was the governor’s first foray back into being the keynote speaker at Lincoln Day dinners, the celebration and fundraising events held annually by local chapters of the Republican Party.
The Bee County Republican Party hosted the event on March 20 with the governor again serving as the keynote speaker like he did at the 2019 event.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A large chunk of the governor’s address at the event was dedicated to COVID-19 issues, including a portion where he feted Bee County leaders for work they had done in helping establish the county as one of the top vaccine hubs in state of Texas.
Abbott lauded the work of Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, saying it was because of the dedication of local leaders like Morrill that Texas was the first state to be able to lift mandates for masks and capacity limitations at businesses.
The governor also lauded a pair of local World War II veterans – Ollie Morris and R.W. Dirks Sr. – who had been honored earlier in the evening.
The governor’s statement that it was because of men like Morris and Dirks that the United States was undefeated in world wars drew a thunderous round of applause from the crowd.
Several of the governor’s statements received rounds of applause from the crowd in attendance, including quips about making the state of Texas a Second Amendment sanctuary state and a promise that the state would never defund police departments like has happened in other Democratic-controlled states in the wake of a perceived rise in police brutality.
Abbott touched on most of the conservative talking points throughout the night with his statements often drawing nods of approval and hushed “thank yous” from many members of the crowd.
He also thanked Patty Johnson, the chairman of the Bee County Republican Party, who helped organize the event.
Perhaps the loudest roar of the night came when the governor revealed that he had specifically chosen Bee County for his return to Lincoln Day dinners.
He said that as he relaxed his COVID-19 mandates, requests began pouring in from across the state asking him to speak at the annual events.
But, he said, he wanted Bee County to be his first stop when he started on the tour of the state.
And the Bee Countians roared in approval.
Abbott’s speech served as the nightcap for an event that also featured speeches from Morrill and Bee Area Partnership Executive Director Randy Seitz.
Morrill opened the night by recognizing a litany of people who had helped the county during the pandemic, including Mike Willow, the county’s COVID-19 response coordinator.
After doling out his thank yous, Morrill presented perhaps the shortest state of the county address in recorded history.
“As for the state of the county, it’s good,” Morrill said, with a laugh.
Morrill then turned the dais over to Seitz, who delivered a speech that highlighted numerous positive economic developments happening in the county and the city of Beeville.
A live auction that raised more than $10,000 for the Bee County Republican Party followed the dinner. Several of the items earned a spike in price when Gov. Abbott signed them and took photos with the winners before giving his keynote address.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•