Perhaps there are some who have it on their bucket list to one day publish a book.
But one Beeville resident already has published two novels and she is currently writing a third.
And she is just 17.
“This has been a dream of mine for a really long time, since fourth grade,” said Chaselyn Roderick, author of “Activated” and “99% Down.”
Chaselyn wrote her first book, a children’s story, when she was in fourth grade. Her mother, Tori – a second-grade teacher in the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District – said she reads the book to her students, who have become fascinated with its author.
“Activated,” published in late 2020, is Chaselyn’s first novel, which took many years to finish.
“I started writing it when I was 10 or 11,” she said. “It’s been rewritten so many times that it doesn’t even resemble the first draft. The first one was about vampires and wolves, so I revised it up to the maturity level.
“Now it’s getting scientific. There are still powers involved, so it’s still supernatural.”
Chaselyn, without giving away too much of the story, said “Activated” is a cross between science-fiction fantasy and contemporary themes but set in the present day. It is the first in what is planned as the “Genesis” trilogy. She currently is writing the second novel in the series, “Crazed,” which could be available by early 2022. Chaselyn also has plans for six spin-off novellas, each of which go into the backstory of the main characters and are set prior to “Activated.”
Her novel, “99% Down,” was published in February, but had finished prior to the declaration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is set in San Antonio the year 2067 and about a vaccine administered by the U.S. government.
“The whole world has declared war on the U.S.,” Chaselyn said. “We don’t have enough friends to help keep us protected, so the government creates a vaccine to make people more powerful and stronger to help defend the country.
“But it backfires, and now 99 percent of the people are infected with a virus. Whoever’s left is stuck in the chaos.”
Chaselyn’s love of writing is so intense that she has decided to pursue it as a career and plans to major in creative writing when she attends college.
“I am nervous, though, about the right major to get to the point where I can do this professionally,” she said.
When it comes to other published writers, Chaselyn counts J.K. Rowling, Rick Riordan and Jenna Moreci among her influences. Tori recollects that her daughter read Rowling’s first Harry Potter book when she was just 4. Tori takes pride that she always has encouraged Chaselyn and her two siblings to read, with all of them developing a strong interest in dystopian and apocalyptic novels.
“During the seven-hour car ride to my dad’s we would listen to audio books,” Chaselyn said.
Tori added, “Wherever we ended in the car, we would finish in the book at night.”
Chaselyn spends a majority of her free time writing, but she recently took a part-time job as a waitress at Roma’s Italian restaurant in Beeville. She also is a member of Skidmore-Tynan High School’s cheerleading team and Chaselyn is a dual-credit welding student currently working toward obtaining professional certifications.
“I told her I didn’t want her to be a girly girl, she needs to know how to do stuff,” Tori said. “If ever there is an apocalypse, a welder will be helpful.”
Chaselyn’s goal is to keep publishing all of the stories she has to tell.
“I also want a movie deal!” she exclaimed.
Chaselyn and Tori work as a team, with the teen relying on her mother to edit her work. But the process begins with Chaselyn getting ideas and typing them out on her computer. While she admits she finds it hard to keep track of her papers, Chaselyn said she has seven binders filled with various ideas, including written accounts of many of her dreams.
One of the binders, she said, contains the first handwritten copy of “Activated.” Chaselyn also keeps files of what she calls “extra scenes,” which include text that was omitted from stories that could possibly be used in future chapters or books.
“(Writing) is all she talks about,” Tori said. “She really loves what she does.”
Chaselyn admits that sometimes she gets so deeply entrenched in her work that her emotions become connected to the point of experience anger or crying while she is writing.
“I like getting lost in my work,” Chaselyn said.
Those wishing to check out Chaselyn’s work can purchase her novels on Amazon. Paperback copies of both “Activated” and “99% Down” currently are being sold for $15.99, with eBooks being sold for $7.50 each. However, she cautions that Amazon’s prices do fluctuate.
Additionally, “99% Down” soon will be offered on Audible.
For more information, visit www.chaselynroderick.com.