ACJ, CBC alum Jerry Sanchez appointed to college board

Coastal Bend College will have a new trustee on its board of trustees with the appointment of Beeville native Jerry Sanchez.
The A.C. Jones and Coastal Bend College alumnus was appointed by the other members of the college’s board at a special workshop meeting July 27.
“It’s a great honor for me as an alumnus to come back and be of service to the board and to the community through the college,” Sanchez said the day after his appointment. “My goal is to work hard to strengthen the college and help it continue to prosper so that it’s here for many future generations.”
Sanchez graduated from A.C. Jones High in 1977, then graduated from the college with an associate’s degree in 1979 when the school was known as Bee County College.
He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1981 and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1985.
Sanchez, 61, has spent his entire professional career working as an attorney specializing in banking law in the finance industry with stints at the Texas Department of Banking, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Dykema, and Comerica Bank, where he is currently a vice president and senior counsel.
“I am acutely aware that postsecondary education is key to qualifying for better jobs and earning higher pay, which helps build a stronger middle class, and community colleges, like CBC, provide an affordable option for doing so,” Sanchez said in his cover letter when he applied for the position on July 6.
Sanchez moved back to Beeville last summer after spending most of his adult life in the Dallas area.
When he moved back, he said, the idea of running for a seat on the board of trustees was already on his mind.
“I had always thought, if and when I came back to Beeville, the one thing I wanted to do in terms of community service was possibly serve on the board of trustees,” he said.
“I learned about the vacancy actually through the Bee-Pic, through the legal notices. I saw it and thought ... ‘Maybe this is my opportunity to get on the board and get acclimated.’”
Sanchez will be sworn in at an upcoming board meeting. He will fill the vacant Place 7 seat until the next regular trustee election in May 2022, when voters will choose who will fill the seat for the remaining two years on the unexpired term.
He was one of three applicants for the position, along with Raven Watson, a science teacher at A.C. Jones High School and the wife of Beeville City Councilman Brian Watson, and Jeff Massengill, a former English instructor at the college who served a six-year term on the board from 2014-2020 before he was unseated by Eloy Rodriguez for the Place 3 seat.
Sanchez will fill the seat vacated by Taylor Tomlin, whose resignation was accepted by the board at the June 15 meeting.
Tomlin, who is the vice-chair of the board, agreed to remain on the board until his successor was installed.
His six-year term on the board began in 2018.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•