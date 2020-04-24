The mayor and county judge announced this morning that a consortium of Texas agencies, led by the Texas Military Department, and including the Texas Department of State Health Services, will conduct COVID-19 testing this weekend, April 25-26.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
1. Interested persons should either call 512-883-2400, or visit www.txcovidtest.org for an appointment. If you do not have an appointment, you will not get tested;
2. Testing is completely free;
3. Photo identification is required;
4. First responders and healthcare workers may receive testing even if they have no symptoms;
5. All persons that are not first responders or healthcare workers may receive testing provided that they pass the screening test when calling the number listed above, or when filling out the application at the website listed above;
6. The testing will occur at the Expo Center at 214 S. Farm-to-Market Road 351 in Beeville, Texas 78102.
Capacity may be up to 50 or even more tests on each day, so please call and reserve your place today.