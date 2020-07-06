Age identified as cause of water tank explosion

BEEVILLE – An insurance investigation conducted by the Texas Municipal League has identified what likely was the cause of the March 22 failure of one of two 500,000-gallon water storage tanks at the city’s 351 West Pumping Station.
City Manager John Benson said that after TML had an engineering firm do an analysis of the situation, “They believe the tank collapse was due to the age of the tank itself.”
Both tanks originally were constructed in the mid 1970s, he said, located on the site of the present elevated tank near Coastal Bend College. They were moved in 2004-05 to their current location behind Tractor Supply at the corner of Loop 351 and North St. Mary’s Street ahead of construction of the nearby Walmart.
“Walmart being built necessitated increased water supply for a store that size,” Benson said. “Walmart helped fund the project.”
Like all of the city’s water tanks, those at the 351 West site are inspected annually. Benson said city officials are in the process of reviewing the reports to see if the city agrees with TML’s analysis.
The city already has contracted with Mercer Construction to replace the tank, he said. A new unit has been ordered and is estimated to take 16-20 weeks to arrive. Construction is expected to commence this fall.
As for whether the city or TML will pay for the new tank, Benson said that matter still is in discussion and has yet to be determined.
“The engineer’s estimate to replace the tank and do other repairs on the site is approximately $280,000,” he said.
Among the additional repairs are the replacement of a small building that stored chlorine for the water system, Benson said. The other tank on the site, which was damaged by flying debris from the failed tank, will be repaired after the new tank is completed.
That tank has remained in operation.
Despite being without the failed tank, Benson said the city’s water system is fine.
“We don’t have an issue with the water system in any parts of town,” he said. “The city’s fire suppression ability is not compromised on that part of town.
“If there was a large fire, we can adjust booster pumps in other areas to supply water to that area.”
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.