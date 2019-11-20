Aggie moms gear up for next year’s scholarships with holiday events

BEEVILLE – The Bee County Aggie Moms’ Club is already working on projects that will once again raise funds for their scholarships. Last year these moms raised more than $18,000 and awarded scholarships to several local students.
In May, president Roxane Casas handed over the gavel to Co-Presidents Karen Harvey and Letha Thompson. The duo already has planned several projects to help raise scholarship funds. The first event will be held at Blue Ribbon Country Store on Monday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. They will be hosting a Kendra Scott truck show. The public is invited to come out and support the Aggies.
The Kendra Scott crew will have their jewelry for viewing beginning at 5:30. All are invited to come by the Blue Ribbon Country Store to see the latest jewelry trends and some lovely holiday pieces.
The Aggie moms will also be visible at the Beeville Art Association’s Christmas at the Mansion in Berclair on Sunday, Dec. 1, selling their local honey and decorative Aggie reusable shopping bags.
Those with an Aggie student they are interested in supporting through the Aggie Moms are invited to join the club. Contact Shambryn Huie at 361-319-6589 for membership information.