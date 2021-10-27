Bee County Agrilife has announced a farmer conference to be held Friday, Oct. 29, at the Blue Ribbon Country Store, located at 701 N. Frontage Rd. in Beeville.
The schedule and speakers are as follows:
• 9 a.m. – “Drone Technology in Cotton Production” by Dr. Juan Landivar, Texas A&M Agrilife Research
• 10 a.m. – “FSA and NRCS Programs for 2021-2022 Year” by Darren Pruski, Bee and Live Oak County FSA; and Stephanie Hayek, Bee County NRCS
• 11 a.m. – “Negotiating Wind Solar Easements on Your Property” by Philip Hundl, Law Office of Wadler, Perches, Hundl and Kerlick
Registration will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and the cost to attend is $10.
Call 361-621-1552 for more information.