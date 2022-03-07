When it comes to the upkeep of a community, at some point it falls to the next generation to make sure everything goes smoothly. For two Texas A&M students, that time was over the previous winter break, and they do not plan to stop anytime soon.
Megan Alaniz and Madison Arthur were inspired by an annual event that Texas A&M hosts. They saw The Big Event and decided to bring something similar to their hometown of Beeville.
The big event has been ongoing since 1982 and has become a massive student run service project. It lasts for one day each year. Services included yard work, window washing and painting.
“We were brainstorming one day about names and what we wanted to call out for a big event in Beeville,” said Arthur. “We came up with Beevilly Unity and Service and advertised it under the name BUS.”The two of them went through channels at the local high schools and managed to gather volunteers. They also got in contact with John Chen, the assistant city manager for Beeville, who helped them select a property on which to work.
Arthur and Alaniz managed to gather close to a dozen volunteers for their first year and hope to get more volunteers for future years.
“We wanted to just try it out this year and see what would happen,” said Arthur. “We plan on keeping it going and hopefully getting more people involved next year and more houses and properties.”
“It was a little hard to reach high school volunteers,” said Alaniz. “... We didn’t know sports schedules so we just had to pick a day and whoever could come would show up.”
While the service event only lasted one day, the group of volunteers managed to clean up a large portion of an overgrown and unmaintained property.
According to Arthur, the grass was taller than they were and the property, both the interior and the exterior, were in major need of work.
“There was a lot of debris and broken antiques and trash,” said Alaniz.
Along with debris cleanup and lawn mowing, they also trimmed the trees present on the property, which was also overgrown.
Alaniz said that the project was designed to offer assistance to members of the community who may not be able to physically do the work themselves.
Alaniz and Arthur have already made the decision to maintain this project on a yearly basis and have even enlisted the help of their sisters – Allison Arthur and Sofia Alaniz, who are both A.C. Jones High students – to spread the word and gather volunteers.
While Alaniz and Arthur are both juniors at A&M, they have already thought ahead on keeping BUS going once they graduate and begin their careers. Arthur has considered either passing the leadership on to their sisters or to a committee. Regardless of where their future takes them, they plan on always being involved in BUS in some capacity.
Overall, Alaniz and Arthur both consider the work they did to be very rewarding in regards to how much work got done and the people they helped in the process.
Chen greatly appreciated the impact that Arthure and Alaniz brought to the town.
“They want to pay their due to the community since they grew up here by starting an ongoing project on an annual basis,” said Chen.
He commented how the work they did practically transformed the property they were working on.
Chen is also excited to see the younger generation work to help the older generations with their work.
“We also hope with their push to get a community project moving forward, that the residents of whatever project we are working on can recognize they can help their neighbor as well,” said Chen. “... To be honest I was really happy to see these two ladies step up. ... They really paid their dues and they have really taught their sisters to be community members.”
High schoolers who are interested can contact Barnhart Director Brenda DeLaRosa or Angie Saldivar with the counselors department. Once the next BUS event approaches, Arthur and Alaniz plan on putting out an informational flier.
