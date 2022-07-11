Alexis Bledsoe has vacated the county representative position on the Bee Development Authority following her election to the Beeville City Council. Although she was re-appointed to the Bee Development Authority as a city representative, that left a spot open for the county to fill.
Jody Alaniz, one of the owners of Alaniz & Perez Garage, was appointed to take Bledsoe’s place on the Bee Development Authority by the Bee County Commissioners Court.
In other news, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following items:
• Approved a request to use the courthouse rotunda on Veterans Day for the Bee County Historical Societiy’s historical markers reception.
• Approved the Bee County Appraisal District budget for fiscal year 2023. • Approved American Rescue Plan funding for repairs to the air conditioning system at the Bee County Expo Center auditorium.
• Tabled Salary Committee recommendations for Bee County budget fiscal year 2023.
• Tabled a presentation on Safe Haven Women’s Recovery by Angela Clifton as Clifton was sick.
• Approved a request authorization for Bee County to place a request for qualifications advertisement under the county’s grand procurement policies and procedures for the procurements of an engineer and contractor on behalf of Blanconia Volunteer Fire Department for its awarded Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Grant.
• Approved a resolution designating an administrative service provider for the request for proposals 21/22-007 for the 2022 General Land Office (GLO) Local Hazard Mitigation Planning Program (LHMPP) grant for project implementation of updating the 2017 local mitigation plan.
• Approved a resolution designating authorized signatories for contractual and funding documents pertaining to the GLO LHMPP contract.
• Approved new standard mileage rates effective July 1.
• Approved a tax payment refund pursuant to section 33.11 of the Texas Property Tax Code Refunds of Overpayment or Erroneous Payment.
• Approved tax assessor-collector’s request to use the county debit card to pay for the Legislative Conference hotel stay on August 23-26 to include parking fees if necessary.
• Approved tax assessor-collector’s request to use the county debit card to pay for the VG Young Conference hotel reservation in August and the hotel stay on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 to include parking fees if necessary.
• Approved IBM iSeries hardware and software maintenance quote between NetData Corp. and Bee County.
• Went into an executive session to seek legal counsel regarding the Bee County Law Enforcement Center.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•