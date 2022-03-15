During a lengthy Bee County Commissioners Court meeting on Feb. 28, the commissioners discussed a large number of items on the agenda.
During the opening remarks portion of the meetings, Pct. 3 Commissioner Sammy Farias noted that he had spoken with Randy Sykes, who was looking for locations to open two new businesses coming to Bee County.
Agenda items were shuffled around by County Judge Trace Morrill. Immediately after the administrative items, a vacancy was declared for the seat of constable for Pct. 1 following the death of the previous constable, Johnny Sauceda.
Right after the vacancy was officially declared, the Commissioners Court moved to appoint Gabriel Aleman to be constable for Pct. 1. Aleman was present during the meeting as the commissioners appointed him to the new position.
The Commissioners Court also decided to create a job posting to fill the road and bridge administrator vacancy.
Four different engineering firms were considered for project implementation for the American Rescue Plan Act funding that was administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury. They settled on Lynn Engineering.
The Pawnee Independent School District requested $2,448.18. These funds, if approved, would be taken from the Permanent School Fund. These funds would be used to expand the school’s gardening program. It was noted by Morrill that this request is a yearly one. The Commissioners Court passed the resolution without exception.
Two requests were made to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for grants that would fund a mental health unit and help with pandemic impact for the Bee Regional Public Defender Program. The Commissioners Court approved both items, allowing the submission of these proposals for a potential grant.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt brought forth an agenda item to assess damages and payment regarding County Road 150 by oilfield drilling activity. The Commissioners Court approved the motion without exception.
The Commissioners Court approved Aggreko to restart work on the sheriff’s office’s new jail. This was brought up due to humidity, health and safety issues in the current facilities.
The commissioners approved a resolution that will continue Operation Border Star into fiscal year 2023.
As per a proclamation by Gov. Greg Abbott, the Commissioners Court approved an order for a special election on May 7 for the constitutional amendment election.
At the end of the agenda, the Commissioners Court went into a closed executive session to discuss negotiations or contemplate litigation regarding the County of Bee v. Purdue Pharma Inc, et al. MDL Pretrial Cause No. 20178-63587 in the 152nd district court of Harris County. This is in regards to an opioid settlement agreement.
Upon reconvening, the Commissioners Court motioned to accept multiple settlements from the entity.
