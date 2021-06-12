Students may soon be able to concentrate on their homework while someone else does the driving to and from school.
“Our goal is to increase access to higher education for students in and around rural areas,” said Rural economic assistance league, inc., Director Martin Ornelas. “The counties and institutions have agreed to support this initiative, so we are moving through the stages. With applied funding, hopefully we will be able to roll out these routes before the end of the year.”
The C.O.L.O.R. Express, which stands for “Coastal Bend occupational and learning opportunity routes” was created in hopes to provide more mobility and improve social determinants of health in rural counties.
REAL, Inc. transportation is available in Bee, Live Oak, Refugio, San Patricio, Jim Wells, Duval, Nueces, Kleberg, Brooks and Kenedy counties.
Ornelas said the new partnership with Coastal Bend College, Del Mar College and Texas A&M Corpus Christi will help reduce transportation as a barrier to the campuses.
“The specific routing was always an idea in the works,” he said. “We identified the need to assist students and worked on creating the most effective and efficient routes.”
A new app, possibly called “Where’s my Car?” may also be available soon, which Ornelas said will help residents schedule and track their rides.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ridership dropped about 80 percent. Typically, REAL provides about 290,000 trips a year, as was the case in 2019.
“This year we are anticipating anywhere between 60,000 to 75,000 trips,” said Ornelas.
Ornelas said they are also in need of drivers.
“We want to bring ridership up again, then we can roll out these new features to a bigger audience,” he said.
The system will show arrival time, distance, pickup and dropoff locations and automated text message reminders.
“The focus is being on time,” said Ornelas. “It’s not just about getting you there. We want to get you there on time, whether it’s for class, or an appointment or visiting a friend.”
According to Ornelas, more than 2,014 trips have been provided to residents out of Bee County this year alone with 63% of all trips being for medical purposes, 18% for personal purposes including grocery store and restaurant visits, 10% for employment, 9% for attending a day care and less than a .25% for COVID-19 related (either testing or vaccine).
“While systemwide trips are down, the percentage of trips in Bee County reflects the typical percentage between 15% to 18%,” said Ornelas.
Trips can be scheduled for anywhere in the service area, and fares depend on those destinations, with the most expensive being $27, but most under $5.
Within Beeville fares are only $1 and $3 for Bee County.
Rides from Beeville to San Antonio are $20, while a ride to Goliad or George West is $7 and $10 to Aransas Pass or Alice.
“We would like to reach a wider audience and hope to reduce the number of last-minute cancellations so we can provide our services to someone else in need and keep our times more accurate.”
The REAL fleet includes 82 vehicles total, with eight to 10 usually servicing Bee County, which is home to one of four main depots.
Services require 24 hours advance reservation and double for out-of-town trips.
For more information or to schedule a ride visit realinc.org.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•