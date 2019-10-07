All about a Night Out

BEEVILLE – This year’s National Night Out event kicked off shortly after most folks left work.
The event got started at the Bee County Courthouse at 5:30 sharp with the playing and singing of the national anthem with the band and choir from A.C. Jones High School.
Across the street at Prosperity Bank, others were gathering as members of The Dazzlers drill team from the high school performed.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge picked up Mayor Frank Dominguez Jr., and the two of them started traveling the city visiting each celebration.
The trip started at the courthouse where both spoke briefly along with County Judge Stephanie Moreno and Beeville Independent School District Police Chief Art Gamez.
The mayor and police chief encountered other public figures at different gatherings as they made their rounds. Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. was at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where two musicians played under the shade of the trees on the property.
Every location had tables set up to provide snacks and gifts, and some organizations even had fund-raising tables selling things like raffle tickets. Two neighborhoods had block parties going that evening, and the mayor and police chief made it to both.
They mingled with the crowd on North Lightburne Street where one of the city’s most active neighborhood watch programs was celebrating the evening.
The two city officials also made it to the 1000 block of Blue Crest where some of the neighborhood kids climbed into the marked unit the police chief was driving to switch on the emergency lights and honk the horn.
Members of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department also took to the streets to display some of the organization’s best firefighting equipment.
At the courthouse any kid who wanted got a chance to climb into the cab of the BVFD’s million-dollar Tower 1 truck.
High school cheerleaders were out performing during the evening as well.
Police units made the rounds and stopped to mingle with those who were gathering.
Dominguez and Bridge ended the evening with a visit to Coastal Bend College where they chatted with that school’s police chief, Kevin Behr.
Bridge commented that he was glad to see neighborhoods holding block parties at the same time of the larger, community-wide events because that was the original intent of the annual National Night Out. He said the concept was to give neighbors a chance to meet each other and learn more about those who live around them.
This year’s National Night Out was scheduled for Aug. 6, but southern states were allowed to schedule them for the first Tuesday in October to avoid the scorching heat.
Local officials opted for the latter date.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.