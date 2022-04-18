Steve Wheeler and Richie Jones have more than 50 years combined experience working in kitchens throughout the Coastal Bend and in various parts of Texas.
They’ve done everything from bussing tables to working as a sous-chef, to managing restaurants and banquet halls.
Now, they are working together to pass along that acquired knowledge to the next generation of cooks, chefs and restaurant managers as the leaders of the Beeville ISD culinary arts program.
“The passion I have for the food, to see that start to spark in the kids’ eyes, it just makes my day, you know,” said Jones, a 1992 A.C. Jones High graduate who returned to Beeville ISD last fall to join Wheeler in the culinary arts program. “It’s just awesome. It’s something I love.”
“To see it fire up in these kids and be all excited about the things that they get to do, it just drives me.”
Jones handles the freshman- and sophomore-level courses in the program.
Those courses, he said, start with a focus on safety and sanitation, as well as discussion about the jobs available in the food industry, which generated $8.27 trillion in revenue globally according to the Statista Research Department.
Jones, who currently has 63 students in his classes in the program, said the focus on the types of jobs in the industry is especially important.
“A lot of people don’t understand ... what culinary arts means,” he said. “They don’t understand what all positions are out there.”
Those positions, he said, range from in-restaurant jobs like busser, waitress and chef, to food photographers, food salesmen and food scientists.
“We don’t just stop at cooking food safely,” Jones added. “We try to prepare them for those upper level positions.”
But, Jones said, food is always the central figure.
“My goal,” Jones said, “usually is to try to get a knife in their hands before Christmas ... and start teaching them how to hold the knife, how to use a knife, proper techniques with that. And then it’s just the basics.”
Those basics, he said, include using recipes, basic seasonings, flavorings, cooking techniques and dry cooking techniques.
After working with Jones for two years, students in the program move into classes taught by Wheeler.
Those classes, Wheeler said, focus on things like basic and advanced food preparation, food classification, baking, different types of cooking, purchasing and personnel management.
Wheeler, like Jones, said the business aspect of food is vitally important for students to learn.
“When you start looking at it, it’s way more than just learning how to cook,” Wheeler said.
“The cooking part, every kid is going to learn that or should know the fundamentals. But you really have to work with them on the operational side.”
“I’ve always believed in pushing these kids harder than what they want to be pushed a little bit in terms of their outcomes because they’re thinking short term and just get to high school and graduate, and that’s just when life is starting,” Wheeler said about his teaching philosophy in the program.
One of Wheeler’s annual traditions as part of the program is a trip to Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, where he went through the restaurant management program and later served as a professor.
“In my vision, the kid would get well trained in high school, go on to maybe Del Mar College or one of the other Texas junior colleges offering culinary and then possibly tie that on with a four-year institution,” said Wheeler, who currently has 51 students in his part of the program.
Jones and Wheeler currently work primarily out of classrooms near the main entrance to A.C. Jones High School, but that is about to change.
Construction crews are in the final stages of building the district’s first culinary arts kitchen in what used to be the home economics building on the grounds of A.C. Jones High.
The district, as part of a $6.1 million renovation plan, has invested $1.4 million into what will serve as the home of the culinary arts program.
Work began on the project in July 2021 and is expected to be completed before the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The renovation includes a state-of-the art kitchen, as well as a classroom area that can also be used for meetings.
“It’s going to be the best kitchen that we have in Bee County,” Wheeler said. “I don’t know any other way to describe it. The community should be extremely happy.”
The kitchen, Wheeler said, will feature everything the program needs to produce future generations of food industry employees.
Wheeler added that he expects the program to be doing a lot of banquet work out of the new kitchen. He said a handful of local organizations have already contacted him about the program catering various dinners and events in Beeville.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•